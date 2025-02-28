How to watch the BRIT Awards 2025 and how long is it on for?

28 February 2025, 14:59

The BRIT Awards 2025 kicks off this weekend – here's where you can watch.
The BRIT Awards 2025 kicks off this weekend – here's where you can watch. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The BRIT Awards are here – but how can you watch the hottest night in music from home? And how long will the show last?

The BRIT Awards 2025 kicks off this weekend, marking the start of another glittering awards season.

As pop royalty from Sabrina Carpenter to Teddy Swims prepare to walk the red carpet, UK viewers are gearing up to see who will be crowned the music industry's biggest and best this year.

The iconic ceremony, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, will kick off at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 1st March.

Want a front row seat? Here's how to watch The BRITs from home, and how long the star-studded ceremony will last.

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2025

If you weren't lucky enough to secure a ticket to the UK's hottest music awards, fear not, as the ceremony and live performances will be available to watch from home.

Get yourself a front row seat on your sofa as live coverage of The BRIT Awards 2025 starts 8.15pm on ITV1 and STV (in Scotland).

The pop-packed event will also be available to stream live on ITVX, and if you miss it, you can watch the night's full happenings on catch-up.

If you're outside of the UK, you can watch the action on the BRITs YouTube channel.

You won't want to miss the musical extravaganza, which will feature performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, JADE, Sam Fender, Myles Smith, Lola Young, The Last Dinner Party, Shaboozey, and more.

How long is the BRIT Awards 2025 on for?

With so much drama to cram into one night, it's no surprise the A-list ceremony needs a decent chunk of air time.

Music's hottest stars are expected to arrive on the red carpet in the late afternoon, so make sure your phone is charged and your social media game is strong.

As for TV, the BRITs kicks off at 8.15pm and is scheduled to run through until 10:40pm, meaning fans get almost two and a half hours of electrifying music and acceptance speeches.

Not only will the starry night see chart-toppers and critically-acclaimed musicians receive that iconic statue, but special tributes are expected for One Direction star Liam Payne, who tragically died in October 2024.

