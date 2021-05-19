Iceland pulls out of live Eurovision 2021 performance after positive Covid test

19 May 2021, 15:10

Iceland pulls out of Eurovision 2021 performance after positive Covid test. Picture: Twitter / @dadimakesmusic

Iceland's Daði og Gagnamagnið became a hit last year with their 2020 entry 'Think About Things'

Iceland's 2021 Eurovision entry has been forced to pull out of the live semi-final show, after a band member tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Eurovision said: “Today (Wednesday 19 May) a member of the Icelandic group Daði og Gagnamagnið also tested positive for Covid-19. The rest of the delegation has again tested negative for Covid-19.

“In close collaboration with the EBU and the host broadcaster, Daði og Gagnamagnið have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from performing in this year’s live Eurovision Song Contest shows, as they only want to perform together as a group.

“Their song will remain in the competition and we will broadcast their rehearsal performance, recorded on the stage on 13 May.”

Their song 'Think About Things' was hugely popular among Eurovision fans and beyond last year, but sadly the Song Contest was cancelled in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event's strict rules stipulate that none of the contestants from last year can perform the same songs. Instead, they must perform brand new tracks in this year's competition.

Daði og Gagnamagnið were due to perform their 2021 song, '10 years' at the semi-final tomorrow (May 20), but now instead a recording from their second rehearsal will be broadcast.

Taking to Twitter, the group wrote: "A member of Gagnamagnið got a positive test result this morning. Unfortunately this probably means that we will not take part in the rehearsal today or live show tomorrow and a recording from our second rehearsal will be used in stead."

They added: "We have all been extremely careful the whole trip so this comes as a huge surprise. We are very happy with the performance and super excited for you all to see it! Thank you for all the love."

This year's Grand Final will be taking place in Rotterdam on Saturday, with coverage kicking off on BBC One from 8pm.

Although Iceland were favourites to win last year, this year's front runners are Italy, Malta and France.

