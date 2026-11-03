Why the John Lewis Christmas advert soundtrack is so special

3 November 2026, 12:59

Sam Fender recorded the soundtrack for 2026's John lewis Christmas advert
Sam Fender recorded the soundtrack for 2026's John lewis Christmas advert. Picture: Getty/John Lewis

By Zoe Adams

Sam Fender covers The Rolling Stones for the festive advert but for some students, it's more than just a song.

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John Lewis has the UK thinking all things festive today as they launched their official Christmas TV advert for 2026.

And while the meaning of sentimental gift giving is an important message to take away from it, this year's music soundtrack also has a special story behind it.

Lending his vocals to the John Lewis advert, Sam Fender sings The Rolling Stones classic 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' as we watch Grandma Gloria, played by Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, try to impress her grandchildren, Maggie and Freddie, with her gifts.

But while the Christmas advert itself is unique, Sam has also revealed he made the song extra meaningful for his old school and their current pupils.

The John Lewis advert sees Gloria give her grandchildren the perfect gift as they dance to the soundtrack in their new disco den
The John Lewis advert sees Gloria give her grandchildren the perfect gift as they dance to the soundtrack in their new disco den. Picture: John Lewis

Keeping it a surprise, the singer headed back to his secondary school, John Spence Community High School in North Shields, and had the choir sing on the track with him.

Sam revealed: "In the spirit of Christmas, we re-recorded the children's choir with the kids from my old school."

The current head teacher admitted the moment was a "real shock" and an "amazing experience for those students that they'll never forget".

Sam also used the Easington Colliery Band, whom he worked with on his last album, on the John Lewis advert track.

Sam Fender surprised students at his old secondary school as he recored them for the John Lewis track
Sam Fender surprised students at his old secondary school as he recored them for the John Lewis track. Picture: Getty

And as if that didn't make the soundtrack special enough, Sir Mick Jagger himself has commented on Sam's version of his song. He said: "I’m a fan of Sam’s work, so I was pleased to hear he was covering one of my songs. I think he’s done a great job with it."

All profits from the single, which is paired with his cover of 'Winter Song', will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust and Action for Children.

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