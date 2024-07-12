Katy Perry officially releases new song Woman's World – and fans are completely obsessed

12 July 2024, 08:00

Katy Perry has officially released new song Woman's World
Katy Perry has officially released new song Woman's World. Picture: Katy Perry / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Katy Perry has made an epic return to music with a new single titled Woman's World, complete with a music video which dropped alongside the hit on Friday.

Katy Perry, 39, is back and better than ever with her new hit song Woman's World, released officially to the world on Friday, 12th July – and we'll be playing the song first on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden!

The Teenage Dream, Roar and Dark Horse hitmaker has been teasing her comeback for months and now fans are finally able to enjoy not just the new track but the iconic video that comes with it.

Katy Perry teases new Woman’s World video

Woman's World does exactly what it says on the tin, celebrating and empowering females, all set to a catchy tune and poignant lyrics: 'Celebrate, we ain’t going away.'

Katy previously called this song, which she co-wrote alongside Lu Kala, "one of her biggest songs ever" during an interview at an American Idol event earlier this year.

In the music video, Katy transforms into Rosie the Riveter, a feminist icon who represented women who worked in factories during World War II.

The song and video drop comes four years after Katy's last album, Smile, which was released in 2020 and included hits such as Never Really Over and Daises.

Woman's World is the lead single of her new album, 143, which is expected to be released later this year.

Katy Perry is officially back!
Katy Perry is officially back! Picture: Getty

Katy Perry first burst onto the scene in 2008 with the release of her album One Of The Boys, which provided us with hits such as I Kissed A Girl, Thinking Of You, Hot N Cold and Waking Up In Vegas.

Two years later, in 2010, she continued to dominate the charts with the release of album Teenage Dream which was full of classic hits including California Gurls, The One That Got Away, Last Friday Night and Firework.

She continued her streak of hit albums with Prism, released in 2013, where she debuted songs such as Roar, Unconditionally and Dark Horse.

With this kind of catalogue of hits, it is no wonder fans have been impatiently waiting for the new single and the following album!

