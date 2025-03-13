Is Lady Gaga going on tour in 2025?

13 March 2025, 13:38

Lady Gaga performing on stage
Lady Gaga fans are anticipating a 2025 set of tour dates. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Lady Gaga's new 'Mayhem' album has her Little Monster fans seeking tour tickets but will she announce one for this year? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lady Gaga has taken over the music charts in recent months with new singles including 'Disease' and 'Abracadabra' and now her new album 'Mayhem' - so will she be taking them on tour in 2025?

With fans desperate to see their favourite star take to the stage once more, the 'Poker Face' singer has yet to announce any UK, Europe or even American dates but they're hopeful she's about to change that.

Famous for her stage performances, costumes and theatrics, Lady Gaga - who's real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - hasn't been on tour since 2022 with her Chromatica set.

Since then she's been busy with big career performances including the Paris Olympics 2024 and the Super Bowl with her personal life also taking a shake up as she she confirmed her engagement to fiancé Michael Polansky.

So will Lady Gaga be going on tour in 2025? Here's all the latest information.

Ladya Gaga performing on stage
Ladya Gaga puts on a brilliant show when on stage with her performances and costumes. Picture: Getty

Is Lady Gaga going on tour this year?

As of yet, the worldwide artist is yet to confirm any tour dates for the next 10months.

Due to the release of her new album, 'Mayhem', typically artists follow with a tour announcement as they take their new material across the globe, leaving many fans hopeful she will making a big statement soon.

Also, if we look back at her music release pattern, she has always taken an album on tour meaning new dates must be imminent.

However, other reports suggest the Haus Labs makeup owner may wait until 2026 before revealing any UK, Europe or America dates for her new album.

With the likes of Oasis, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Coldplay and many more big music acts heading on the road this year, it's believed she's waiting for a quieter time to deliver her fans the news they've been after.

A source told The Sun in 2024: "Lady Gaga is one of the biggest artists on the planet and fans really hoped they would get to see her next summer.

"There's no doubt she could stage the biggest tour of her career if she wanted to, but she has other plans for 2025."

They also added she will be spending this year promoting and rolling out her seventh studio album instead.

Lady Gaga last went on tour in 2022 with her Chromatica album which saw her sell out stadiums across the world.

Is Lady Gaga doing any performances in 2025?

Despite not going on tour, there are opportunities to see Ms.Gaga on stage throughout this year.

She has been confirmed as the headline act for Coachella in April and has also revealed performances in Mexico City as well as five dates in Singapore.

