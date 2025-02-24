Lady Gaga confirms 'Telephone' sequel with potential Beyoncé return 15 years after original

15 years on from Lady Gaga's Fame Monster EP, it looks increasingly likely that we will get a sequel to one of her biggest hits.

On that collection was the 2010 track 'Telephone', the ultimate team-up between two of pop's biggest stars of all time: Lady Gaga and Beyoncé.

Gaga initially intended the song to be for Britney Spears, but it eventually ended up as an iconic duet.

'Telephone' also featured a nine-and-a-half minute music video, which followed Beyoncé as she bailed Gaga out of prison for killing her boyfriend. Featuring a diner scene and a high-speed police chase, it famously referenced Quentin Tarantino and his films Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill.

Gaga has now given fans a huge teaser that a sequel to the song is coming, finally delivering on the original video's 'To Be Continued...' ending.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Gaga took on their lie detector test, and asked about 'Telephone'. She gave a cautious “yes” when asked if the music video would be continued, before admitting, “I don’t know,” when being asked when.

She was then handed a photo of Beyoncé, and asked if she would be joining her in the video, to which Gaga replied: “Maybe.”

The lie detector appeared to confirm Gaga was telling the truth, which gives us all hope for a part two.

Lady Gaga’s seventh studio album, Mayhem, will be released on March 7th, featuring the singles 'Disease' and 'Abracadabra'.

“The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved,” Gaga previously said, describing her return as “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”