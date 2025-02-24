Lady Gaga confirms 'Telephone' sequel with potential Beyoncé return 15 years after original

24 February 2025, 15:24

Lady Gaga and Beyonce's 'Telephone' video
Lady Gaga and Beyonce's 'Telephone' video. Picture: Lady Gaga/YouTube

By Tom Eames

15 years on from Lady Gaga's Fame Monster EP, it looks increasingly likely that we will get a sequel to one of her biggest hits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On that collection was the 2010 track 'Telephone', the ultimate team-up between two of pop's biggest stars of all time: Lady Gaga and Beyoncé.

Gaga initially intended the song to be for Britney Spears, but it eventually ended up as an iconic duet.

'Telephone' also featured a nine-and-a-half minute music video, which followed Beyoncé as she bailed Gaga out of prison for killing her boyfriend. Featuring a diner scene and a high-speed police chase, it famously referenced Quentin Tarantino and his films Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill.

Lady Gaga - Telephone ft. Beyoncé (Official Music Video)

Gaga has now given fans a huge teaser that a sequel to the song is coming, finally delivering on the original video's 'To Be Continued...' ending.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Gaga took on their lie detector test, and asked about 'Telephone'. She gave a cautious “yes” when asked if the music video would be continued, before admitting, “I don’t know,” when being asked when.

She was then handed a photo of Beyoncé, and asked if she would be joining her in the video, to which Gaga replied: “Maybe.”

The lie detector appeared to confirm Gaga was telling the truth, which gives us all hope for a part two.

Lady Gaga and Beyonce with Usher in 2011
Lady Gaga and Beyonce with Usher in 2011. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga’s seventh studio album, Mayhem, will be released on March 7th, featuring the singles 'Disease' and 'Abracadabra'.

“The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved,” Gaga previously said, describing her return as “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

More Music

See more More Music

5ive in 1998

Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained

Alesha Dixon is back as a judge on Britain's Got Talent

Alesha Dixon facts: Age, where she's from, children, husband and music career revealed

Pitbull's Party After Dark Tour: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Pitbull Party After Dark Tour 2025: Dates, venues, tickets, support act and set list

Gary Barlow of Take That performs on stage

Gary Barlow Songbook UK tour 2025: Tickets, dates, prices, venues and support acts revealed
Ed Sheeran has revealed he will release a new album in 2025

Ed Sheeran new album release date, title, songs and tour dates revealed

Trending on Heart

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the reports and rumours

Gogglebox's Izzi Warner has found love again with new boyfriend Toby

Gogglebox's Izzi Warner goes public with new boyfriend after split from partner of 10 years
Holly Willoughby was left red-faced after being confronted by her ex on TV.

Holly Willoughby mortified after reuniting with ex-boyfriend in cringey TV stunt

Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has been questioned

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Everything we know about their relationship
Is the next James Bond movie in the works already?

When is the next James Bond film coming out?

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius was reportedly taken into custody earlier this week.

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius arrested for ‘battery’ as mugshot reveals black eye

Margot Robbie rose to fame on Neighbours in 2008

Remember Margot Robbie in Neighbours?

TV & Movies

Omar Nyame and Catherine Agbaje met on Love Island All Stars

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars.

Are Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

Michaela Strachan in 2024

Michaela Strachan facts: Springwatch presenter's age, partner, children and career explained
Natalie Cassidy is set to leave EastEnders in 2025

Natalie Cassidy fact file: Age, boyfriend, children and TV career revealed

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint rekindled their romance in All Stars 2025

Are Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint still together? Love Island relationship unveiled

Love Island All Stars 2025

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root coupled up on Love Island All Stars

Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Neighbours 'axed' again after 40 years less than two years after revival

Neighbours 'axed' again after 40 years, less than two years after revival

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025