Lady Gaga The Mayhem Ball tour dates, venues, tickets and prices revealed

26 March 2025, 14:43

Lady Gaga has announced The MAYHEM Ball tour
Lady Gaga has announced The MAYHEM Ball tour. Picture: Lady Gaga

By Hope Wilson

After announcing her MAYHEM Ball Tour, here is everything you need to know about Lady Gaga's 2025 tour including how to get tickets, prices, presale, venues and setlist.

Lady Gaga is heading back on the road with The MAYHEM Ball tour which will see her perform across the world in 2025.

Following the release of her hotly-anticipated album MAYHEM, the 'Abracadabra' singer will be embarking on UK, Europe and North America tour later this year, visiting locations such as the O2 in London and Co-op Live Manchester.

Known for hits such as 'Bad Romance', 'Just Dance' and 'Hold my Hand', the pop icon has also collaborated with Bruno Mars on 'Die With A Smile' and Beyoncé with the classic 'Telephone'.

Here is everything you need to know about Lady Gaga's 2025 The MAYHEM Ball tour including the venues, tickets, presale, setlist and prices.

Lady Gaga will be embarking on a Northern America, European and UK tour in 2025
Lady Gaga will be embarking on a Northern America, European and UK tour in 2025. Picture: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga The MAYHEM Ball tour dates

  • Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2
  • Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2
  • Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2
  • Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
  • Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
  • Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
  • Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
  • Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
  • Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
  • Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
  • Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
  • Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
  • Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
  • Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
  • Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
  • Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
  • Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
  • Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Lady Gaga will be visiting London and Manchester in 2025
Lady Gaga will be visiting London and Manchester in 2025. Picture: Lady Gaga

How to get Lady Gaga tickets

General sale for Lady Gaga's The MAYHEM Ball UK/Europe tour dates goes live on Thursday April 3rd at 12pm local time, with fans able to purchase tickets here.

Lady Gaga presale tickets

Mastercard cardholders have special access to Presale tickets in Sweden, Italy, Netherlands, France & Belgium. Mastercard Presale starts Monday, 31st March at 12pm local and ends Wednesday, 2nd April at 10pm local.

Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available in the markets listed & the UK from Thursday, 3rd April at 12pm local. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

Lady Gaga VIP tickets

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP hospitality lounge, limited edition merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Lady Gaga released her MAYHEM album in 2025
Lady Gaga released her MAYHEM album in 2025. Picture: Getty

How much are Lady Gaga MAYHEM Ball tour tickets?

It is currently unclear how much Lady Gaga 2025 tour tickets will be, however prices for her Chromatica Ball tour were between £51.65 and £266.

The ticket prices for the Chromatic Ball tour were:

  • Pitch standing ticket - £85.40
  • Gold circle standing - £167.50
  • Seated ticket - £51.65-£167.50
  • Pitch standing early entry - £191
  • Gold circle early entry - £266
  • Hot ticket package - £261

Lady Gaga MAYHEM Ball tour setlist

The setlist for Lady Gaga's 2025 tour has not been confirmed yet, however it is believed she will perform songs from her MAYHEM album such as 'Abracadabra' and 'Disease'.

Lady Gaga released her hit single Abracadabra in 2025
Lady Gaga released her hit single Abracadabra in 2025. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga's The MAYHEM Ball North America tour dates

  • Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
  • Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
  • Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
  • Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
  • Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
  • Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
  • Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
  • Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
  • Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

