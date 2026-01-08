Leona Lewis will 'never forget this moment' as she brings daughter on stage in Las Vegas

8 January 2026, 14:46

Leona Lewis on stage with her daughter Carmel
Leona Lewis marked the end of her debut Las Vegas residency performing alongside her three-year-old daughter, Carmel. Picture: Instagram/Leona Lewis

By Giorgina Hamilton

Leona Lewis marked the end of her debut Las Vegas residency with a moment she says she’ll “never forget”, performing alongside her three-year-old daughter, Carmel.

The X Factor alum, 40, invited her daughter, who she shares with husband Dennis Jauch, to join her on stage during the final performance of A Starry Night at The Venetian Resort in Nevada.

As the residency came to a close, Leona shared a heartwarming clip of the performance, showing little Carmel dancing in a white dress while her mother sang.

Leona’s run of shows took place from November 1, 2025, to January 3, 2026.

Reflecting on the experience, she wrote on Instagram: “Our final Starry Night made even more special by having my baby girl come up on stage and sing with me.

"I will never forget this moment, this incredible experience, my very first Las Vegas residency all made possible because of each and every person that helped bring this dream to life.”

In her post, the singer also praised husband, Dennis, who served as the show’s creative director, alongside musical director Alex MontaQue, her manager, and the Voltaire team.

“From our amazing creative director @dennisjauch to my incredible musical director Alex MontaQue and extraordinary band, my soul sister manager @colacarson the legendary @voltairelv team our outstanding backstage crew and each and every person that took the journey from near and far to be with me night after night showing love and becoming part of something I will hold sacred in my heart for the rest of my life,” she wrote.

Leona Lewis and husband Dennis Jauch
Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch first met in 2010 . Picture: Getty

Leona and Dennis first met in 2010 when Jauch, a dancer and choreographer, was performing on Lewis’s Labyrinth tour.

After nearly nine years together, they tied the knot in July 2019 in a romantic ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

Over the years, Lewis has described Jauch as her “rock,” emphasising the strength and teamwork at the heart of their marriage.

Their daughter, Carmel Allegra, was born in July 2022, completing their family of three.

Leona went on to reflect on the journey that brought her to this moment: “The journey to get here has been all encompassing and I had many challenges along the way but with the support of an incredible family and team we created something that truly uplifted people and spread so much love, which is always my intention when sharing music.

"Thank you, thank you a thousand times for these life changing memories, I am filled with the deepest gratitude for the love you have shown me throughout the years. I can't wait to share what's next…”

The residency marked a return for the British star, who last released a studio album in 2015.

Just before Christmas, Leona confirmed to The Sun that she’s been back in the studio working on new material.

“I've actually been in and out of the studio for the past couple of years. It's been a real labour of love and I'm planning to share music next year,” she revealed.

Leona has released five albums over the course of her career, including Spirit, which catapulted her to global fame in 2007. Her upcoming record will be her first in over a decade.

