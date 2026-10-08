Who are the members of Liberty X? Here's everything you need to know

Liberty X are reuniting 25 years after they first got together. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What have the Liberty X members been up to since the band split? And who is coming back for the reunion? Here's everything you need to know about their big comeback.

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It's official, Liberty X are making their highly-anticipated comeback in 2027 along with their fellow Popstars rivals, Hear'Say.

Marking 25 years since they first got together on the TV show, Kelli Young, Michelle Heaton, Jessica Taylor, Kevin Simm and Tony Lundon will all be taking part in the reunion tour scheduled for next year.

Famous for hits including 'Just A Little', 'Got To Have Your Love' and 'Everybody Cries', Liberty X had a very successful tint in the charts and even won a Brit Award.

The band eventually split in 2007, six years after getting together, so they could go on to pursue solo projects.

Kelli Young has returned for the highly-anticipated Liberty X reunion. Picture: Kelli Bright/Instagram

Who are the members of Liberty X?

Kelli Young

Age: 44

Instagram: @kelliyoungofficial

Kelli has remained pretty busy since the split of Liberty X, turning her attention to TV and house renovations. She appeared as a panellist on Loose Women and is a regular on the pantomime scene too.

In recent years, Kelli and the girls from Liberty X have also been doing special performances as they kept the band's legacy alive, making the full reunion even more exciting for fans.

Kelli is married to singer and songwriter Iain James and they have twin boys together.

Michelle Heaton has remained in the public eye since Liberty X's split. Picture: Michelle Heaton/Instagram

Michelle Heaton

Age: 47

Instagram: @wonderwomanshel

Michelle has perhaps become one of the most recognisable members of Liberty X after remaining in the spotlight since the band's split.

She has appeared in several reality TV shows, such as Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Masterchef.

Michelle has also remained a favourite on the podcast and daytime talk show circuit thanks to her openness and honesty around her own health including breast cancer, alcoholism and her wellbeing journey.

Michelle has been married to husband Hugh Hanley since 2010 and they have two children together - daughter Faith and on Aaron Jay.

Jessica Taylor has been performing with the Liberty X girls in recent years. Picture: Jessica Taylor/Instagram

Jessica Taylor

Age: 46

Instagram: @jessicalibertyx

Jessica now goes by the name Jessica Pietersen after marrying her husband, former England cricket star Kevin, in 2007.

Since the split of Liberty X, Jessica appeared on Dancing on Ice and the Weakest Link and has been kept busy performing with Michelle and Kelli in recent years. She is also an avid animal rights supporter

Her and husband Kevin also have two children together, son Dylan and daughter Rosie.

Kevin Simm has had a hugely successful career in music away from Liberty X. Picture: Kevin Simm/Instagram

Kevin Simm

Age: 46

Instagram: @kevinsimm

Kevin has stayed loyal to his one true love since the Liberty X split - singing and performing. Despite not being in the Popstars band, he carried on his passion and in 2016 auditioned for The Voice which he went on to win.

As a result, Kevin joined band Wet Wet Wet as the lead vocalist and went on tour.

He's also married to wife Laura who he has two sons with.

Tony Lundon hasn't performed himself for many years as he takes backstage seat now. Picture: Getty

Tony Lundon

Age: 47

Instagram: @tony_lundon

Tony took a more behind-the-scenes approach following the split of Liberty X and went off to become a director and music producer. He's worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Jamie Laing.

He married his wife Kelly Ann in 2010 and they have three sons together.

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