Little Mix members - Here's what Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne are doing now

Little Mix took a break from making music together in 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Little Mix split for good in 2022 but what are they all doing now? Here's what the members have been up to since the band took a break.

Little Mix consists of members Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall and together they created one of the most iconic girlbands in British music history.

Winning The X Factor together, they went on to have huge hits with songs including 'Shout Out To My Ex', 'Black Magic' and 'Woman Like Me'.

But despite being a hugely successful band, things took a turn in 2020 when Jesy decided to part ways with the girls to look after her mental health.

Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne continued as a three before going on a hiatus themselves in 2022. Here's everything the singers are up to now.

Little Mix rose to fame in 2011 when they won The X Factor together. Picture: Getty

Perrie Edwards is concentrating on family life after welcoming her second baby in 2026. Picture: Getty

Perrie Edwards

Perrie took a break from the spotlight after Little Mix ended to concentrate on family life and her own solo music.

Having just had son Axel when the band split, she headed straight into the studio to produce her first singles as an individual artist.

Perrie has released songs including 'Forget About Us', 'Tears' and 'If He Wanted To He Would'. She also has her debut album 'Perrie'.

Away from music, she has welcomed her second child, a daughter called Alanis, with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Jesy Nelson has just released a new documentary about her time in Little Mix. Picture: Getty

Jesy Nelson

Things haven't been easy for Jesy since she left Little Mix. She took some time out to focus on her mental health before returning to the charts with solo music including songs 'Boyz', 'Bad Thing' and 'Mine'.

More recently, Jesy has released a documentary, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, which details all her big life events since leaving, particularly her journey to motherhood.

In 2025, she found out she was pregnant with twins with then boyfriend Zion Foster. Complications started early on in the pregnancy where she ended up living in hospital for three months.

Following the birth of her girls, she discovered they had a life-threatening condition, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a rare, severe genetic condition causing progressive muscle weakness and wasting.

Now, she is busy raising awareness for the condition as it can often be avoided if detected early.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been enjoying her solo career and is going on tour in 2026. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Upon leaving the band, Leigh-Anne had also just started a family of her own and welcomed her twins with footballer husband Andre Gray.

It didn't take her long to attack the music scene with solo music either as she had top hits with 'Don't Say Love' and 'Been a Minute'.

Leigh-Anne is about to go the most exciting part of her solo journey as she goes on tour where she will play venues in Manchester, Nottingham and Edinburgh.

At the time of announcing, she wrote: "I’m going on tour baby!!! I can’t tell you how excited I am to perform this album live for you! Get me back to my happy place nowww! This one’s going to be so special!"

Jade Thirlwall has been nominated for her first solo BRIT Award in 2026. Picture: Getty

Jade Thirlwall

Jade was one of the last of Little Mix to release solo music but she came with some of brilliant material.

Her songs include hits 'Angel Of My Dreams', 'Midnight Cowboy' and 'Fantasy' and she's been able to perform at the prestigious BRITS. In 2026, she has also been nominated for Artist of the Year - Pop Act.

Privately, she is in a long term relationship with Rizzle Kicks members Jordan Stephens.

