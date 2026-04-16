Mel C reveals incredible Gladiator transformation as she reveals new music video

16 April 2026, 13:28

Mel C has given fans a glimpse behind the scenes of her upcoming album Sweat, sharing images on Instagram reminiscent of her “Sporty Spice” persona.
Mel C has given fans a glimpse behind the scenes of her upcoming album Sweat, sharing images reminiscent of her “Sporty Spice” persona. Picture: Instagram/Mel C Music

By Giorgina Hamilton

Spice Girl Mel C reveals behind-the-scenes footage of new single Sweat and opens up about a risky filming decision.

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Mel C has given fans a glimpse behind the scenes of her upcoming music album Sweat, sharing images on Instagram reminiscent of her “Sporty Spice” persona.

The 52-year-old singer, who rose to fame as part of the Spice Girls, posed in a dramatic red and navy leotard in a nod to TV show Gladiators.

Standing on a small podium in the video, Mel C has revealed her new single will be released on May 1st, 2026.

And it wasn't just her incredible transformation she revealed for her new music, in a short video clip, Sporty Spice also admitted a risky decision was made during production. She said a sample she used on the record wasn't finalised before production began.

"We may have shot the video for Sweat before we got clearance on the sample, I mean that was a big and expensive risk to take, but it paid off," she said.

Another image showed the singer in a khaki crop top and black cycling shorts perched on a spin bike in stilettos.

Marking the countdown to the album’s release, Melanie Chisholm also shared a celebratory moment with a large cake decorated with her face and miniature dumbbells, writing: "Prepare to SWEAT! Two weeks to go!"

Mel says she remains in regular contact with her former bandmates (pictured) and is open to the idea of a reunion, though is cautious about getting it right.
Mel C says she remains in regular contact with her former Spice Girl bandmates. Picture: Getty

Mel's music news follows her recent participation in her first Hyrox fitness competition, which she documented online.

In the footage, Mel appeared in a black sports bra and shorts, showing off her strength and conditioning. She credited her sister for encouraging her to take part.

"Hyrox my most recent fitness challenge," Mel C wrote. "Massive thank you to my sister @emmaspice77 the REAL Sporty Spice for getting me signed up. Love ya sis!"

Away from her music and fitness commitments, Mel has spoken about balancing her personal life with her demanding schedule.

In a recent interview with Stella Magazine, she explained how her relationship with Australian model Chris Dingwall has helped her integrate work and home life more seamlessly.

“Rather than separating work and life, I enjoy them both together,” she said, noting that her partner’s flexible career allows him to travel with her.

Reflecting on their relationship, she added: “It’s so beautiful to be able to enjoy the life I have with the person I love.”

Mel also addressed ongoing speculation about a Spice Girls reunion, saying she remains in regular contact with her former bandmates and is open to the idea, though cautious about getting it right.

Mel C drops major Spice Girls reunion teasers 👀

Looking ahead, Mel C is preparing to promote Sweat with performances in Australia later this year.

In earlier interviews, the singer has spoken candidly about her personal struggles, including experiences with depression, loneliness, and disordered eating during the height of her fame in the late 1990s.

She described reaching a breaking point before eventually seeking professional help and beginning her recovery.

More recently, she has hinted at the possibility of marriage with Dingwall, saying: "It's something I didn't think would be part of my story, but I'm so happy with Chris. Maybe it is something that will be in my life."

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