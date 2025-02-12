One Direction decide on BRIT Awards 2025 reunion in memory of Liam Payne

One Direction have confirmed whether they'll pay tribute to Liam Payne at the BRITs. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan discuss paying tribute to their fellow 1D member.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One Direction and their super fans suffered a huge loss in 2024 when 1D member Liam Payne sadly passed away, aged 31.

But with the BRIT Awards 2025 coming up, rumours have began to swirl that the band, who shot to fame on The X Factor, could be reuniting to pay him a special tribute.

An event that celebrates British music and greatness, it seems only right the awards show will make a special mention for Liam but it's been reported his fellow band members, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan could all be joining in too.

So will One Direction be reuniting at the BRIT Awards 2025 in memory of Liam? Here's what we know.

Liam Payne tragically died in October 2024. Picture: Getty

Are One Direction getting back together at the BRIT Awards 2025?

It has been reported all four members of the band were approached by organisers of the BRITs to pay tribute to Liam but sadly, the offer was declined by the band.

As reported by The Sun, it's believed Harry, Louis, Zayn and Niall believed the reunion would be a distraction from Liam's dedication and that some of them struggled to fit attending the BRITs into their schedule.

An insider told them: "It has been a really emotional time for the lads and it was decided it would just be too much. They have grieved in private and don’t feel the need to do a big, showy tribute for the sake of it.

“Apart from anything else, Zayn lives in America now and they are all at different places in life. A One Direction reunion is not on the cards at all."

Jack Whitehall, who was a close friend of Liam's, is believed to be hosting the tribute instead at the awards show on March 1st.

Liam Payne had a strong bond with his One Direction pals. Picture: Getty

Are the rest of One Direction friends?

Before Liam's death in Argentina, the band had select friendships amongst themselves but there were certainly difficult relations amongst them.

However, after being reunited at Liam's funeral for the first time in years, it's believed they are all making much more of an effort with one another. Louis was even spotted attending Zayn's gig in Los Angeles.

How did Liam Payne die?

Liam died in October 2024 after falling from his hotel balcony while in Argentina. His cause of death was confirmed as polytrauma by a UK inquest.

Liam not only left behind his band members but also his son Bear with ex-girlfriend Cheryl. At the time he was also in a relationship with Kate Cassidy.

READ MORE: