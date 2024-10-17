One Direction's 15 biggest and best songs

One Direction burst onto the global music scene in 2010, capturing hearts with their boyish charm, tight harmonies, and infectious pop anthems.

Throughout their five-album journey, they gifted fans with many songs that showcased boyband pop at its finest.

From the high-energy pop of their early years to the deeper, more introspective tunes that followed, One Direction’s catalogue is packed with unforgettable songs that defined an era.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan were put together in 2010 after they each auditioned as solo acts on The X Factor in 2010. Though they didn't win, within a year they started the rule the charts around the world.

Following Liam Payne's death at the age of 31, we take a look at some of their very best.

One Way or Another (Teenage Kicks) One Direction - One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks) One Direction's 'One Way or Another (Teenage Kicks)' is an energetic mashup of two classic tracks: Blondie's 'One Way or Another' and The Undertones' 'Teenage Kicks.' Released in 2013, it was created as a charity single. The band’s playful spirit shines through in the song and its fun music video, which was shot during their tour stops around the world, including scenes with then-Prime Minister David Cameron.

18 One Direction - 18 (Audio) '18' is a heartwarming ballad, released in 2014 as part of their fourth studio album, Four. The song was co-written by Ed Sheeran, adding a touch of his signature style to the boy band's repertoire. It's a nostalgic tune that reflects on young love, capturing the essence of falling for someone at the tender age of 18. The track showcases the group's evolving sound, blending acoustic elements with their pop roots.

You and I One Direction - You & I 'You and I' is a sweet love song released in 2014 as part of their Midnight Memories album. It showed off a more mature sound for the band, moving away from their bubblegum pop roots. The music video was shot at Clevedon Pier in Somerset, and the song was co-written by Julian Bunetta, John Ryan, and Jamie Scott - frequent collaborators with the band.

Drag Me Down One Direction - Drag Me Down (Official Video) 'Drag Me Down' was One Direction's first single as a quartet following Zayn Malik's departure. This high-energy pop rock track marked a shift in the band's sound, incorporating more mature themes and a heavier production style. It debuted at number one in 13 countries. The song's empowering lyrics about standing strong against adversity resonated with fans worldwide. Its music video, featuring the band training as astronauts at NASA, became one of their most viewed.

Midnight Memories One Direction - Midnight Memories This was the title track from One Direction's third studio album. The rock-influenced pop song marked a shift in the band's sound, moving away from their earlier bubblegum pop style. Its music video, depicting the band's wild night out in London, garnered millions of views. The song is often cited as a turning point in One Direction's discography, demonstrating their growth as artists and their ability to appeal to a broader audience beyond their teen pop roots.

Live While We're Young One Direction - Live While We're Young (Official 4K Video) This was the lead single from One Direction's second album. This high-energy pop track embodies the carefree spirit of youth and became an instant hit with fans. The song's opening guitar riff bears a striking resemblance to The Clash's 'Should I Stay or Should I Go', which generated some buzz upon release. It debuted at number 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100, marking the highest debut for a British group's first single in the US charts.

Kiss You One Direction - Kiss You (Official) 'Kiss You', released in 2012, is an upbeat pop track from One Direction's second album, Take Me Home. This catchy, feel-good song embodies the band's early sound with its energetic tempo and playful lyrics. The music video for 'Kiss You' became particularly popular, featuring the band in various scenarios inspired by classic films. Scenes referenced Jailhouse Rock, beach movies, and ship decks reminiscent of Titanic.

Perfect One Direction - Perfect (Official Video) 'Perfect', released in 2015, is a catchy pop-rock anthem from One Direction's fifth album, Made in the A.M. Co-written by Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, the song is notable for its cheeky lyrics that many fans interpreted as a response to Taylor Swift's 'Style'. Its music video, shot in black and white in New York City, added a touch of sophistication to the band's image.

Little Things One Direction - Little Things 'Little Things', from Take Me Home, was co-written by Ed Sheeran and Fiona Bevan. The track's lyrics celebrate the small imperfections that make someone lovable. Each band member takes turns singing lead, allowing their individual voices to shine. The music video, shot in black and white, presents a softer image of the band as they perform in a recording studio.

History One Direction - History (Official Video) 'History', released in 2015, marked a poignant moment in One Direction's career as their final single before their hiatus. This upbeat, folk-influenced pop track celebrates the band's journey and their relationship with fans. Co-written by band members Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, 'History' blends acoustic guitars with a catchy chorus, creating an anthem of friendship and shared experiences. The song's music video tugs at heartstrings, featuring clips from throughout the band's five-year run.

Steal My Girl One Direction - Steal My Girl 'Steal My Girl' was the lead single from One Direction's fourth album, Four. Co-written by Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, the song celebrates unwavering love and loyalty. The music video, directed by Ben and Gabe Turner, features a star-studded cast including Danny DeVito, adding a quirky, comedic element to the desert-set production. It received praise for its anthemic chorus and the group's strong vocal performances.

Best Song Ever One Direction - Best Song Ever 'Best Song Ever', from Midnight Memories, became an instant hit around the world. The song's music video, featuring the band members in various comedic roles, became a viral sensation. It broke the record for most views in 24 hours on Vevo at the time, with 10.9 million views. Its lyrics playfully reference the idea of a perfect night out, tying into the song's title. The track's success further cemented One Direction's status as one of the biggest pop acts of the 2010s.

What Makes You Beautiful One Direction - What Makes You Beautiful (Official Video) 'What Makes You Beautiful', released in 2011, was One Direction's debut single and the song that launched them to global stardom. This upbeat pop track, with its catchy guitar riff and memorable chorus, quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. The song topped the UK Singles Chart and reached the top 10 in numerous countries, including peaking at number 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100. It won the BRIT Award for Best British Single and has since been certified multi-platinum in several countries. Lyrically, the song celebrates inner beauty and self-confidence - its positive message and the band's boyish charm made it an instant hit. The music video, set on a beach in Malibu, became iconic for the band. It features the five members singing and having fun, establishing their individual personalities. The video has amassed billions of views across various platforms.

Story of My Life One Direction - Story of My Life 'Story of My Life', released in 2013, is an emotionally charged track from their album Midnight Memories. The song reached the top 10 in numerous countries, including the US Billboard Hot 100. The lyrics, reflecting on life's journey and relationships, resonated deeply with fans and critics alike. Its music video - seen over a billion times on YouTube - depicted the band members with their families across different time periods