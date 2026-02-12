Pussycat Doll reunion 'raring to go' as original members plan 2026 comeback

The Pussycat Dolls are set for a reunion tour in 2026 according to reports. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Members Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt spark tour rumours as they're spotted on night out in London.

The Pussycat Dolls dominated the music charts in the naughties with hit tunes including 'Don't Cha, 'Buttons' and 'When I Grow Up' but they officially split in 2010 after a couple of members called it quits.

Now, in 2026, it looks like we could be seeing a reunion of the powerful girl group as Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt have been spotted back together in London.

It's reported the Pussycat Doll reunion will only be these three girls, with former members unlikely to return due to fractured friendships and other commitments.

Nicole, Ashley and Kimberley have not commented on the rumours of a comeback themselves but a source has told The Sun a world tour will happen.

The Pussycat Doll reunion in 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic. Picture: Getty

A source said: “Nicole and the girls have been talking about getting Pussycat Dolls back together for months now.

"Nicole, Ashley and Kimberly are a solid unit and they’re raring to go. They are due to meet up in London to iron out the finer details and toast the deal for the tour, which is set to be announced in the coming weeks. It feels like the perfect time.”

The Pussycat Dolls originally planned a reunion in 2020 but the pandemic and "disagreements behind the scenes" meant the plans were cancelled.

In December 2025, Nicole hinted at a PCD reunion when she shared a throwback video on Instagram. She wrote: "From then to now… seeing this video hit 1 billion views on YouTube fills my heart with so much gratitude.

"For the PCD fans. For the memories. For what’s to come."

Jumping on the idea of a reunion, fans commented: "We need that reunion!!!" Another wrote: ""For what’s to come." I’M SHOOK."

Five, Hilary Duff and many more iconic bands have also recently confirmed epic comebacks for 2026.

