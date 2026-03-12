The Pussycat Dolls then and now - all the members through the years

12 March 2026, 12:15

The Pussycat Dolls are back for 2026
The Pussycat Dolls are back for 2026. Picture: Heart/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts are bringing The Pussycat Dolls back together - here's everything you need to know about the changing line up and members over the years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Pussycat Dolls have officially confirmed they're back together for 2026 and going on a world tour, bringing all the biggest and best music hits back to the stage.

With members Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberley Wyatt and Ashley Roberts all leading the reunion, they'll play dates in the UK, USA and Europe this summer.

And for those of you that have been following the journey of the Pussycat Dolls since their very first successful single 'Don't Cha' in 2005, you'll notice not all members of the girl band have returned for the world tour.

So here's a look at all the Pussycat Doll members from then to now and what they've been up to.

Nicole Scherzinger has been the main singer for the girl group over the decades
Nicole Scherzinger has been the main singer for the girl group over the decades. Picture: Getty

Nicole Scherzinger

The lead singer of the band, Nicole is super excited to be back with her PCD members ready to take on the world again.

Since the band split 2010, Nicole has carried on with her passion of singing, dancing and acting. She took up a place as a judge on The X Factor, enjoyed a solo career and also dedicated a good chunk of time to musical theatre. Shows include Cats and Sunset Boulevard.

Now, in 2026 it's time to get back on stage with Kimberley and Ashley. She told Heart Radio exclusively: "We're back and we're going on tour. After I dedicated my every waking breath to theatre over the past three years, I was like this is amazing, this is so triumphant. But now, I miss my girls and I miss touring."

Ashley Roberts has had a huge showbiz career during and after the Pussycat Dolls
Ashley Roberts has had a huge showbiz career during and after the Pussycat Dolls. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Ashley Roberts

Heart's very own Ashley is excited to be back on tour with PCD as she confirmed the exciting news on her Breakfast Show with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Ashley was just 23 years old when the girl band claimed global fame. After years of fun and success she left in 2010 to go and pursue solo projects

During her time away from the members she went on to release her own singles and explored her acting and TV career.

She appeared on I'm A Celebrity 2012, took on a judge spot on Dancing on Ice and of course, joined our radio team.

Kimberly Wyatt has been a huge influence in the choreographing industry
Kimberly Wyatt has been a huge influence in the choreographing industry. Picture: Getty

Kimberly Wyatt

Also returning to the Pussycat Dolls is Kimberly who is excited to be releasing a new single and returning to stage.

Since she quit the band in 2010, she also explored a solo career but mainly focused on her love and passion for dancing. She competed on Dancing On Ice in 2022 and also set up her own dancing academy for children.

Kimberly welcomed two daughters, Willow and Maple, plus son Ford Senna with her husband Max Rogers.

The Pussycat Dolls member Carmitt is still making music
The Pussycat Dolls member Carmitt is still making music. Picture: Getty

Carmit Bachar

Carmit is not returning for the 2026 Pussycat Dolls world tour but has had plenty of success since her time in the band.

Staying true to her love of music, she's still releasing singles and making hits in the dance world. She has also explored acting.

Carmit has a beautiful daughter too who was born in 2011.

The Pussycat Dolls line up was completed in 2005 with Jessica
The Pussycat Dolls line up was completed in 2005 with Jessica. Picture: Getty

Jessica Sutta

Jessica was part of the Pussycat Dolls from 2005-2010 but missed some time in the band towards the end due to a broken rib from the Doll Domination tour.

Since her time in PCD, Jessica has gone on to use her status for good as she spends a lot of time time working as an activist for human rights.

She also has son Michael with her husband Mikey Marquart.

Melody Thornton was one of the six original members of the Pussycat Dolls
Melody Thornton was one of the six original members of the Pussycat Dolls. Picture: Getty

Melody Thornton

Another favourite Pussycat Doll member was Melody who has kept herself busy in the industry she loves over the past two decades. Acting, singing and dancing have remained at the forefront of everything she does.

She's appeared on TV shows including The Masked Singer Australia, Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls. She's also released solo music and worked a producer.

READ MORE:

More Music

See more More Music

Fans of the The Pussycat Dolls were treated to a major surprise on Heart Breakfast this morning (March 12)

The Pussycat Dolls explain meaning behind their 'Forever' reunion tour name

Pussycat Dolls are back!

Pussycat Dolls PCD Forever tour 2026: Dates, tickets, venues and support acts revealed

Harry Styles got reflective on his life while writing his latest album, Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally

Harry Styles changes views on marriage as he explains American Girls lyrics

Look Mum No Computer is the UK Eurovision entrant

Who is the UK's Eurovision entry Look Mum No Computer? Real name, age, career and more

Britney Spears, 44, was arrested on Tuesday, March 4, in Los Angeles, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Why was Britney Spears arrested? Everything we know so far

Trending on Heart

Love Island's Millie clears up the confusion around her friendship with Lucinda

Love Island All Star's Millie finally addresses friendship issues with Lucinda

Love Island

Nicole Kidman has spoken publicly for the first time about her divorce from Keith Urban following the end of their marriage last year.

Nicole Kidman breaks silence on Keith Urban divorce: "Moving forward"

MAFS Australia 2026 has welcomed Danny and Bec to the romantic experiement

Are MAFS Australia's Danny and Bec still together?

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia introduced Brook and Chris together

Are MAFS Australia's Brook and Chris still together?

Married at First Sight

Instant sparks flew between Stella and Filip on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS couple Bec and Danny got off to a rocky start.

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

Married at First Sight

Ankita and Micah were axed from MAFS season 13.

MAFS Australia 2026 couple 'deleted' from show despite filming wedding and honeymoon

Married at First Sight

Mel and Luke got off to a disastrous start.

MAFS Australia bride Mel reveals wedding day disaster that wasn't shown on TV

Married at First Sight

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal tied the knot during this year's MAFS Australia.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS couple Mel and Luke didn't have an instant connection on their wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia contestant Gia Fleur is hoping it will be second time lucky with this marriage

MAFS Australia's Gia Fleur - age, job, daughter and ex-husband revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia has welcomed reality TV regular Scott to the experiement

MAFS Australia's Scott McCristal - age, job, reality TV past and ex-wife controversy revealed

Married at First Sight

Leigh-Anne Pinnock addressed Jesy Nelson's twins' devastating disease.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock vows to 'always be there' for Jesy Nelson following twins' 'heartbreaking' diagnosis

Celebrities

MAFS fans react to the very first weddings of season 13.

MAFS Australia fans react to first weddings and beg one groom to 'run' from 'red flag' bride

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia 2026 is back on TV in the UK

What nights is Married At First Sight Australia on? TV schedule revealed

Married at First Sight

Alissa Fay and David Momoh were matched and married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

Married at First Sight