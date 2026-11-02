Raye BST Hyde Park date and tickets revealed

2 November 2026, 16:22 | Updated: 2 November 2026, 16:25

Raye BST Hyde Park date, tickets and presale revealed
Raye BST Hyde Park date, tickets and presale revealed. Picture: BST Hyde Park

By Hope Wilson

Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets for Raye's BST Hyde Park 2027 performance, with special guest Sienna Spiro.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

American Express presents BST Hyde Park have announced its second headliner for 2027, with Raye taking to the stage next year.

The starlet is the next performer revealed to be playing at the summer event, joining Bon Jovi as one of the headlining acts at BST Hyde Park. Die on This Hill singer Sienna Spiro will be the special guest alongside Raye.

Known for hits such as Escapism, WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! and Joy, fans can expect to hear some of Raye's greatest hits during her epic performance.

Here is everything you need to know about Raye's performance at BST Hyde Park including dates and how to get tickets.

Raye is the next artist announced for BST Hyde Park 2027
Raye is the next artist announced for BST Hyde Park 2027. Picture: Getty

Raye BST Hyde Park date

Raye will be performing at BST Hyde Park on Saturday 10th July 2027.

Raye BST Hyde Park tickets

Tickets to see Raye live at BST Hyde Park can be purchased here.

More Music

See more More Music

Shania Twain The Places I’ll Go tour dates, venue and tickets revealed

Shania Twain The Places I’ll Go Tour dates, venue and tickets revealed

S Club 7 announce 2027 tour

S Club 7 tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is one quarter of girl band Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock facts: Age, songs, husband, children and more revealed

Blue Ivy Carter has given fans another glimpse of her growing musical talents after joining her father, Jay-Z, on stage for a surprise performance in Los Angeles.

Blue Ivy, 14, gives a surprise performance with dad Jay-Z and the reaction is huge

Bon Jovi are headlining BST Hyde Park

Bon Jovi BST Hyde Park dates and tickets revealed

Trending on Heart

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have every reason to be proud after their eldest son Kai took another significant step towards establishing himself as a footballer in his own right.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's son Kai celebrates huge career milestone

Ant and Dec are busy preparing for this year's I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2026 start date delayed

I'm A Celebrity

Taylor Swift has revealed the unusual habit she shares with her childhood best friend Abigail Anderson

Taylor Swift reveals weird quirk husband Travis Kelce deals with

Deal or No Deal is making a huge return to our TV screens this week

Deal or No Deal fans 'can not wait' as Stephen Mulhern confirms start date

TV & Movies

Daisy May Cooper has revealed how she lost an incredible 10 stone.

Daisy May Cooper reveals how she lost 10 stone and warns of extreme diet that caused kidney stones
Olivia Colman has offered a candid insight into her long-standing marriage to husband Ed Sinclair

Olivia Colman reveals the simple communication secret behind her 25-year marriage to Ed Sinclair
George Clooney has offered a glimpse into the secret behind his enduring marriage to Amal Clooney.

George Clooney reveals the surprising rule that keeps his 12-year marriage strong: ‘I don’t care’
Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared a glimpse of her 14-year-old son Rocky's dramatic haircut that has left him looking just like his famous father, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s son Rocky, 14, twins with dad Freddie Prinze Jr. after dramatic haircut
Matthew Perry’s sister has offered a moving glimpse into the private funeral of the late Friends star.

Matthew Perry’s sister reveals poignant moment Friends stars gathered at his coffin

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about feeling unlike herself following the birth of her second child.

Molly-Mae Hague says she's having an 'identity crisis' after second baby

Charley Webb has been working in the TV industry since she was 15 years old

Charley Webb facts: Age, TV shows, famous brother, children and dating history revealed

Adultery is the hit new TV series on ITV exploring the complexity of modern day relationships

Adultery TV series cast and why you recognise them

TV & Movies

Daisy May Cooper has revealed why she and her brother Charlie Cooper pulled out of the first series of Celebrity Traitors.

Why Daisy May Cooper pulled out of The Celebrity Traitors last minute

TV & Movies

Reese Witherspoon has marked a major milestone for her son Deacon Phillippe with a collection of personal photographs

Reese Witherspoon shares rare pictures with lookalike son Deacon

The Great British Bake Off presents contestants with a new theme each week

What is The Great British Bake Off theme this week?

TV & Movies

Richard Hammond has opened up about the decision to end The Grand Tour.

Richard Hammond makes surprising confession about The Grand Tour exit