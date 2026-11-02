Raye BST Hyde Park date and tickets revealed

Raye BST Hyde Park date, tickets and presale revealed. Picture: BST Hyde Park

By Hope Wilson

Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets for Raye's BST Hyde Park 2027 performance, with special guest Sienna Spiro.

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American Express presents BST Hyde Park have announced its second headliner for 2027, with Raye taking to the stage next year.

The starlet is the next performer revealed to be playing at the summer event, joining Bon Jovi as one of the headlining acts at BST Hyde Park. Die on This Hill singer Sienna Spiro will be the special guest alongside Raye.

Known for hits such as Escapism, WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! and Joy, fans can expect to hear some of Raye's greatest hits during her epic performance.

Here is everything you need to know about Raye's performance at BST Hyde Park including dates and how to get tickets.

Raye is the next artist announced for BST Hyde Park 2027. Picture: Getty

Raye BST Hyde Park date

Raye will be performing at BST Hyde Park on Saturday 10th July 2027.

Raye BST Hyde Park tickets

Tickets to see Raye live at BST Hyde Park can be purchased here.