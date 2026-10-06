Real reason Myleene Klass isn't joining Hear'Say reunion

Myleene Klass has revealed she won't be taking part in the Hear'Say reunion. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Kym Marsh, Suzanne Shaw, Noel Sullivan and Danny Foster are all reuniting Hear'Say - but why is Myleene Klass missing out?

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Hear'Say had us all taking a trip down memory lane when they confirmed they would be getting the band back together for a highly-anticipated reunion.

Members including Kym Marsh, Suzanne Shaw, Noel Sullivan and Danny Foster have all confirmed they will be back in the line-up but sadly Myleene Klass has decided not to take part.

Speaking on Loose Women, a TV spot she regularly takes up, the mum-of-two and business woman admitted the Hear'Say reunion was not the right timing for her.

Myleene said: "They were really sweet and they did include me in the discussions but it's not something I can commit to at the moment. I just really can't. I know that they're still figuring out a lot of the moving parts of it, and until they do that, there's nothing necessarily set in stone.

Hear'Say got together after winning Popstars back in 2000. Picture: Getty

"I'm just super busy. I've got my work and I love the guys dearly. It was an incredibly important time in my life."

Myleene admitted she feels "super proud" to have been part of Hear'say and when they were together they had a "really, really good time".

At the beginning of October, Danny, Suzanne, Kym and Noel confirmed that 25 years later the band were getting back together and have since teased their comeback tour.

They first got together in 2000 after winning the first Popstars series on ITV.

Their top singles included their famous debut single 'Pure and Simple' as well as 'The Way to Your Love', 'Everybody' and 'Lovin Is Easy'.

Noughties pop band Liberty X were also created on the same show as Hear'Say, formed by the five finalists who didn't make the band, and went on to have huge chart success too. Their top hits were 'Just a Little' and 'Thinking it Over'.

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