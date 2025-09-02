Rick Astley 'The Reflection Tour': Dates, venues and how to get tickets

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Rick Astley's 'The Reflection Tour' from dates, venues and where to buy tickets.

Rick Astley is hitting the road again! The multimillion-selling legend has just announced a massive UK and Ireland arena tour for April 2026. Things kick off at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on April 10th, with 12 dates lined-up, wrapping up in style with a headline show at London's O2 on April 25th. If that wasn’t exciting enough, he’ll be joined by the brilliant Gabrielle as special guest.

Back in 1987, Rick shot to worldwide fame when Never Gonna Give You Up became an era-defining smash. That track alone turned him into an international star, scooping up a BRIT Award and topping charts around the globe. Hits like Whenever You Need Somebody and Together Forever followed, while his debut album sold a jaw-dropping 15.2 million copies worldwide.

In 2016, to celebrate turning 50, he released the aptly titled 50. Since then, he's collaborated with everyone from Foo Fighters to Blossoms, wowed crowds at Glastonbury, and even hit Number Two in the charts with his most recent album Are We There Yet?

After taking a breather in 2025, Rick's itching to get back on stage, and fans can expect some seriously joyful shows when the tour rolls around next April.

Rick Astley 'The Reflection Tour' Dates & Venues

UK & IRELAND ARENA TOUR 2026

Friday 10 April Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday 11 April Newcastle Utilita Arena

Monday 13 April Belfast SSE

Tuesday 14 April Dublin 3Arena

Thursday 16 April Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Friday 17 April Manchester Co-op Live

Saturday 18 April Leeds First Direct Bank Arena

Monday 20 April Bournemouth International Centre

Tuesday 21 April Cardiff Utilita Arena

Wednesday 22 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Friday 24 April Birmingham bp pulse LIVE

Saturday 25 April London The O2

Rick Astley 'The Reflection Tour' tickets

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday 5th September and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.axs.com / www.rickastley.co.uk