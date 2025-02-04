Robbie Williams Live 2025 tour: Tickets, prices, support acts and venues

4 February 2025, 10:48

Robbie Williams is going on an exciting tour across UK and Europe in 2025
Robbie Williams is going on an exciting tour across UK and Europe in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

When is Robbie Williams going on tour in 2025? What venues is he playing and will he go to Europe? Here's all the concert details.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Robbie Williams has made a huge name for himself as the ultimate entertainer ever since he left his band Take That in 1998 and took on the charts solo.

Now, a huge music artist with songs like 'Angels', 'Rock DJ' and 'Supreme', Robbie is set to take his best tunes on tour across the UK.

Playing at iconic venues in London, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester, Bath and more, the singer has said this is going to be one of his "boldest" tours yet.

Sharing the tour news on Instagram, Robbie said: "This tour is going to be my boldest yet - I can’t wait to see you next year. There will be songs from the movie ‘Better Man’ and some new music too…but more on that soon. RW."

Here's everything you need to know about Robbie's live tour from dates and venues, support acts, tickets and prices.

Robbie Williams has teased all sorts of surprises for his upcoming tour
Robbie Williams has teased all sorts of surprises for his upcoming tour. Picture: Getty

What dates and venues is Robbie William touring in the UK?

Kicking off in the summer, Robbie is playing a number of dates across the UK. These include playing concerts in stadiums and arenas.

The dates and venues are as follows:

  • 31st May - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 6th June - London, Emirates Stadium
  • 11th June - Manchester, Co-op Live
  • 13th June - Bath, Royal Crescent

Is Robbie William playing tour dates in Europe?

It wouldn't be a bold Robbie Williams tour without it continuing across Europe would it now? The father of four will be taking his sounds across countries including Berlin, Amsterdam, Vienna and Munich. Dates and venues include:

  • 19th June - Copenhagen, Parken
  • 22nd June - Amsterdam, Johan Cruyff Arena
  • 25th June - Gelsenkirchen, Germany, VELTINS-Arena
  • 28th June – Belgium, Werchter TW Classic
  • 30 June – Hanover, Germany, Heinz von Heiden Arena
  • 2nd July - Paris, La Défense Arena
  • 5th July - Barcelona, RCDE Stadium
  • 9th July - Leipzig, Germany, Red Bull Arena
  • 12th July - Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion
  • 17th July - Trieste, Italy, Stadio Nereo Rocco
  • 21st July - Berlin, Germany, Waldbühne
  • 22nd July - Berlin, Germany, Waldbühne
  • 26th July - Munich, Olympiastadion
  • 1st August - Lithuania, Darius and Girėnas Stadium
  • 3rd August - Latvia, Mežaparks
  • 7th August - Stockholm, Stockholm Stadium
  • 10th August - Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
  • 13th August - Stavanger, Norway, Forus Travbane
  • 16th August - Trondheim, Norway, Granåsen
  • 23rd August - Dublin, Croke Park
  • 7th September - Prague, O2 Arena
  • 9th September - Krakow, TAURON Arena
  • 12th September - Budapest, MVM Dome
  • 20th September - Helsinki, Olympiastadion

Are Robbie Williams Live tour tickets still available?

Tickets are currently still available across many venues for Robbie Williams's tour. Ticketmaster is the official ticket purchase site so be sure to check as some venues, like Manchester, have low availability.

How much are Robbie Williams concert tickets?

Ticket prices vary across venues and also on what type of ticket you purchase. For example, at London's Emirate's Stadium you can either be seating or standing.

While it is best to check your venue for exact ticket prices, a point of guidance is that seated tickets at the London venue are currently priced at £82.50. Handling fees are also added.

Robbie Williams performing on stage in a gold outfit
Robbie Williams has earned his 'entertainer' title over the years. Picture: Getty

Who is Robbie William's support act on his Live tour?

Robbie has secured some pretty big support acts to help him on his tour including Rag'n'Bone man and the Lottery Winners.

Rag'n'Bone man is famous for singles including 'Human' and 'Skin' while the Lottery Winners are best known for 'Letter To Myself' and 'You Again'.

