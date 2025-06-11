The 20 best running songs for your next marathon
11 June 2025, 17:21
Whether you're training for your first 5K or grinding through mile 20 of a marathon, the right music can be the difference between hitting the wall and smashing through it.
We've put together 20 Club Classics that'll keep your feet moving and your spirits high when the going gets tough.
From euphoric house classics to modern dance floor fillers, these tracks have that special something – the perfect BPM, the infectious energy, and those moments that make you forget you're actually working out.
Time to plug in, zone out, and let the music do the talking.
The Ones - 'Flawless'
The Ones - Flawless [HQ] (2001 Music Video)
This track lives up to its name with a driving beat that's basically designed for forward motion. The relentless energy and uplifting vocal hooks create that perfect runner's high feeling, making every stride feel effortless.
Shapeshifters - 'Lola's Theme'
The Shapeshifters - Lola's Theme (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
A proper dance floor anthem that transforms any pavement into your personal nightclub. The bouncing bassline and infectious groove make it impossible not to pick up the pace – your legs will thank you for the extra spring.
Rihanna - 'Don't Stop the Music'
Rihanna - Don't Stop The Music
Sometimes the song title says it all. Rihanna's commanding vocals over that pulsing electronic beat create an irresistible momentum that mirrors the rhythm of a perfect running stride.
Modjo - 'Lady (Hear Me Tonight)'
Modjo - Lady (Hear Me Tonight) (Official Video)
This French house classic has a hypnotic quality that's perfect for settling into a steady rhythm. The smooth vocals and disco-influenced beat make long distances feel surprisingly manageable.
Gala - 'Freed from Desire'
GALA - Freed from desire [Official Video]
Pure euphoria in musical form. This 90s dance anthem builds to an explosive chorus that'll have you feeling like you could run forever – exactly what you need when your legs start questioning your life choices.
Eric Prydz - 'Call on Me'
Eric Prydz – Call On Me (Official 4K Video) [2004] | MINISTRY VAULTS
Built around that iconic hook (and that infamous gym workout video), this track creates an instant surge of energy. The progressive build-up mirrors the mental game of running – starting steady and building to something unstoppable.
David Guetta & Sia - 'Titanium'
David Guetta - Titanium ft. Sia (Official Video)
Sia's powerhouse vocals combined with Guetta's stadium-sized production create an anthem of invincibility. Perfect for those moments when you need to channel your inner superhero and power through.
The Bucketheads - 'The Bomb! (These Songs Fall Into My Mind)'
The Bucketheads - The Bomb [These Sounds Fall Into My Mind] (Official Video)
This underground house classic has a raw, driving energy that cuts straight to your core. The hypnotic vocal sample and relentless beat create a trance-like state perfect for zone-running.
Calvin Harris - 'Ready for the Weekend'
Calvin Harris - Ready for the Weekend (Official Video)
Sometimes you need a song that matches your determination. Calvin Harris delivers with a track that's all about anticipation and energy – perfect for getting pumped up about your next personal best.
Robert Miles - 'Children'
Robert Miles - Children (Official Video)
This trance masterpiece has an otherworldly quality that makes time disappear. The dreamy melody and steady beat create a meditative running experience that's both calming and energising.
Jennifer Lopez - 'On the Floor'
Jennifer Lopez - On The Floor ft. Pitbull
J.Lo knows how to get people moving, and this Latin-influenced banger is no exception. The infectious rhythm and celebratory vibe make every run feel like a victory lap.
Daft Punk - 'One More Time'
Daft Punk - One More Time (Official Video)
The French duo's most uplifting anthem is pure motivation in musical form. That soaring chorus and robotic funk create an irresistible urge to keep pushing forward, one more mile.
Bobby Brown - 'Two Can Play that Game'
Two Can Play That Game (Radio Edit)
This R&B classic brings serious attitude and swagger to your playlist. The confident groove and punchy rhythm section give you that extra boost when you need to show the distance who's boss.
Booty Luv - 'Boogie2Nite'
Booty Luv - Boogie 2nite (Seamus Haji Big Love Edit) [Official Video]
Exactly what it says on the tin – pure boogie energy that'll have you moving all night. The disco-house fusion creates an irresistible dancefloor vibe that translates perfectly to the running track.
Avicii - 'Levels'
Avicii - Levels
This progressive house anthem builds tension and releases it in the most satisfying way possible. The euphoric drops and soaring melodies create those peak moments that make running feel like flying.
Alex Gaudino - 'Destination Calabria'
Alex Gaudino feat. Crystal Waters - Destination Calabria [Explicit Version] [Official Video]
With a melody that's impossible to get out of your head, this track creates an instant holiday mood. The uplifting Italian house vibes make every run feel like a Mediterranean adventure.
Grace - 'Not Over Yet'
Grace - Not Over Yet
A trance classic that perfectly captures the runner's mindset – no matter how tough it gets, you're not giving up. The building energy and emotional vocals provide the perfect soundtrack to persistence.
Mylo & Miami Sound Machine - 'Doctor Pressure'
Mylo VS Miami Sound Machine - Doctor Pressure (Mash-up Video)
This mashup genius combines retro disco with modern production for maximum impact. The result is a track that's both nostalgic and fresh, perfect for keeping things interesting on longer runs.
Pitbull - 'I Know You Want Me'
PITBULL - I know you want me (calle ocho) [Official video HD]
Mr. Worldwide brings the party with this infectious Latin-pop crossover. The driving beat and confident energy create an unstoppable momentum that'll carry you through any tough patches.
The Tamperer - 'Feel It!'
The Tamperer Feat. Maya - Feel It 1998 HQ
This UK garage-influenced track brings raw energy and an insistent rhythm that demands movement. The perfect finale to any running playlist, guaranteed to carry you over the finish line in style.