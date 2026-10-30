S Club 7 tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

S Club 7 announce 2027 tour. Picture: S Club 7

By Hope Wilson

Here's everything you need to know about S Club 7 Ain’t No Party Like An S Club Party tour including tickets, venue and dates.

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S Club 7 are heading back on the road with their Ain’t No Party Like An S Club Party tour.

Known for hits such as Don't Stop Movin, Reach and Bring It All Back, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh and Jo O'Meara are back on stage for this exciting tour in 2027. They will be joined by special guests Boyzlife, the supergroup made up of the former Boyzone and Westlife members Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, on all dates.

S Club say: “We can’t wait to get back out on tour, see you all and celebrate the songs, memories and moments we’ve shared together over the years. It’s going to be one BIG party, and we want you all to be part of it!”

Here's everything you need to know about S Club 7 Ain’t No Party Like An S Club Party tour including tickets, venue and dates.

S Club 7 have announced tour dates. Picture: S Club 7

S Club 7 tour dates and venues

Fri 08 Oct 27 Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sat 09 Oct 27 Manchester AO Arena

Tue 12 Oct 27 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Wed 13 Oct 27 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Thu 14 Oct 27 Cardiff Utilita Arena

Sat 16 Oct 27 London The O2 MATINEE

Sat 16 Oct 27 London The O2 EVENING

Wed 20 Oct 27 Leeds First Direct Arena

Thu 21 Oct 27 Birmingham Utilita Arena

Fri 22 Oct 27 Sheffield Utilita Arena

Sat 23 Oct 27 Newcastle Utilita Arena

Tue 25 Oct 27 Belfast SSE Arena

Tue 26 Oct 27 Dublin 3Arena

S Club 7 tour tickets

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 9.30am on Friday 6th November, here. Fans can access an exclusive pre-sale from 9.30am on Wednesday 4th November by signing up here.