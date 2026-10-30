S Club 7 tour dates, venues and tickets revealed
30 October 2026, 09:52
Here's everything you need to know about S Club 7 Ain’t No Party Like An S Club Party tour including tickets, venue and dates.
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S Club 7 are heading back on the road with their Ain’t No Party Like An S Club Party tour.
Known for hits such as Don't Stop Movin, Reach and Bring It All Back, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh and Jo O'Meara are back on stage for this exciting tour in 2027. They will be joined by special guests Boyzlife, the supergroup made up of the former Boyzone and Westlife members Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, on all dates.
S Club say: “We can’t wait to get back out on tour, see you all and celebrate the songs, memories and moments we’ve shared together over the years. It’s going to be one BIG party, and we want you all to be part of it!”
Here's everything you need to know about S Club 7 Ain’t No Party Like An S Club Party tour including tickets, venue and dates.
S Club 7 tour dates and venues
Fri 08 Oct 27 Glasgow OVO Hydro
Sat 09 Oct 27 Manchester AO Arena
Tue 12 Oct 27 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Wed 13 Oct 27 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Thu 14 Oct 27 Cardiff Utilita Arena
Sat 16 Oct 27 London The O2 MATINEE
Sat 16 Oct 27 London The O2 EVENING
Wed 20 Oct 27 Leeds First Direct Arena
Thu 21 Oct 27 Birmingham Utilita Arena
Fri 22 Oct 27 Sheffield Utilita Arena
Sat 23 Oct 27 Newcastle Utilita Arena
Tue 25 Oct 27 Belfast SSE Arena
Tue 26 Oct 27 Dublin 3Arena
S Club 7 tour tickets
Tickets for all shows go on sale at 9.30am on Friday 6th November, here. Fans can access an exclusive pre-sale from 9.30am on Wednesday 4th November by signing up here.