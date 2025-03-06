Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet tour: Tickets, prices, support act and set list

Sabrina Carpenter has arrived on the UK leg of her Sweet n' Sour tour. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What time does Sabrina Carpenter come on stage on her UK tour? And when does the show finish? Here's everything you need to know about her upcoming concerts.

Sabrina Carpenter is bringing her Short n' Sweet tour to the UK in March and fans are very excited to see her perform her top music hits like 'Espresso' live on stage.

Taking over popular venues across the country including Manchester's Co-op Live, London's O2 and Glasgow's OVO Hydro, it's proving to be a successful world tour for the actress turned singer.

With a full set list, a unique support act and sell out arenas, fans of Sabrina will be treated to a full night of music, singing and dancing.

Here's everything you need to know about Sabrina's concert from latest ticket availability, prices and what time she comes on stage.

Sabrina Carpenter sold out her tour dates within minutes when she released tickets. Picture: Getty

What venues is Sabrina Carpenter performing at on her Short n' Sweet tour?

Sabrina is already on tour meaning her venues and dates for the UK are now limited. Her remaining shows in the country are:

6th March - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

- Utilita Arena, Birmingham 8th March - The O2, London

- The O2, London 9th March - The O2, London

- The O2, London 11th March - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

- OVO Hydro, Glasgow 13th March - Co-op Live, Manchester

- Co-op Live, Manchester 14th March - Co-op Live, Manchester

Can you still buy tickets for Sabrina Carpenter's UK tour and how much are they?

Unfortunately, this close to the dates, the tour is basically sold out with only expensive VIP packages left to buy across selected venues.

As soon as tickets went on sale last year, Sabrina sold out most of her dates within minutes showing just how much of a rising star she is.

Who is Sabrina Carpenter's support act on tour?

For the UK, Sabrina has invited along Rachel Chinouriri, a British indie-pop star to open the show for her.

With a collection of top hits to her name, her top songs include 'Never Need Me' and 'So My Darling'. You'll also recognise her tunes from Netflix's Heartstopper.

Sabrina has different alternative support acts joining her on tour as she goes around the world.

What time does Sabrina Carpenter come on stage and how long is the show?

For exact times of Sabrina's Short n' Sweet tour, it's best to check the venue you're heading to but a general time schedule of the show is that doors open at 18:00 with the support act kicking off at 19:00.

Sabrina herself will take to the stage at 20:30 for around an hour and a half with the show coming to a close at 22:00.

Sabrina Carpenter will be performing his biggest and best songs on her tour. Picture: Getty

What is Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour list?

With a total of 21 songs to perform, fans are in for a real treat as Sabrina plans to sing all her best hits.

Of course, there is a chance this could change, but her set list looks set to be:

'Taste'

'Good Graces'

'Slim Pickins'

'Tornado Warnings'

'Lie to Girls'

'decode'

'Bed Chem'

“Feather”

'Fast Times'

'Read your Mind'

'Sharpest Tool'

'Opposite'

'because i liked a boy'

'Coincidence'

'Spin the Bottle'

'Nonsense'

'Dumb & Poetic'

'Juno'

'Please, Please, Please'

'Don't Smile'

'Espresso'

