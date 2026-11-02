Shania Twain The Places I’ll Go Tour dates, venue and tickets revealed

2 November 2026, 09:01 | Updated: 2 November 2026, 09:05

Shania Twain The Places I’ll Go tour dates, venue and tickets revealed
Shania Twain The Places I’ll Go tour dates, venue and tickets revealed. Picture: Shania Twain

By Hope Wilson

Here is how to get tickets for Shania Twain's The Places I'll Go Tour in 2027.

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Shania Twain is heading back on the road with her The Places I’ll Go Tour in 2027.

Known for hits such as You're Still the One, Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and That Don't Impress Me Much, Shania will be performing in locations such as Scarborough, Glasgow, Chelmsford, Cardiff and Oxfordshire next year.

Here's everything you need to know about Shania Twain's The Places I’ll Go Tour including dates, venues and tickets.

Shania Twain is going on tour in 2027
Shania Twain is going on tour in 2027. Picture: Shania Twain

Shania Twain Tour dates and venues

16 June Scarborough Open Air Theatre

17 June Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park

19 June Chelmsford State Fayre

22 June Cardiff Blackweir Fields

29 June Oxfordshire Blenheim Palace Festival

Shania Twain Tour tickets

Tickets for Shania Twain's The Places I’ll Go Tour can be purchased here.

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