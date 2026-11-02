Shania Twain The Places I’ll Go Tour dates, venue and tickets revealed
2 November 2026, 09:01 | Updated: 2 November 2026, 09:05
Here is how to get tickets for Shania Twain's The Places I'll Go Tour in 2027.
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Shania Twain is heading back on the road with her The Places I’ll Go Tour in 2027.
Known for hits such as You're Still the One, Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and That Don't Impress Me Much, Shania will be performing in locations such as Scarborough, Glasgow, Chelmsford, Cardiff and Oxfordshire next year.
Here's everything you need to know about Shania Twain's The Places I’ll Go Tour including dates, venues and tickets.
Shania Twain Tour dates and venues
16 June Scarborough Open Air Theatre
17 June Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park
19 June Chelmsford State Fayre
22 June Cardiff Blackweir Fields
29 June Oxfordshire Blenheim Palace Festival
Shania Twain Tour tickets
Tickets for Shania Twain's The Places I’ll Go Tour can be purchased here.