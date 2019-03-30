So what was Drake doing in Leicester? Pop star stuns Uni students

30 March 2019, 13:54 | Updated: 30 March 2019, 14:10

Fans were in dreamland last night as Grammy-award winning pop star Drake dropped into a small local nightclub in Leicester to perform.

The superstar rocked up at Club Republic shortly after playing an arena show in nearby Birmingham.

Arriving on stage at 1.20am, Drake played a selection of tracks including Sicko Mode, Nonstop and God’s Plan.

Fans were left gob-smacked at their good fortune after paying just £20 for a ticket to the intimate gig.

De Montfort University Student Jason Nguyen, who was at the concert, said: “I had goose bumps seeing a world superstar, in Leicester, in uni and in Club Republic was amazing.”

Earlier in the day, Drake teased fans about the gig however few believed it after a previous no-show in the city.

Drake is in the middle of The Assassination Vacation tour which includes seven night's at London's O2 Arena.

In 2017 Drake surpassed Adele's record for most wins at the Billboard Awards in one night, winning an astonishing 13 awards.

