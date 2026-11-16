Steps confirm "big" comeback tour with extra special support acts

Steps have confirmed huge news for fans as they celebrate 30 years of the band. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian 'H' Watkins, Lisa Scott-Lee and Lee Latchford-Evans are back on tour for 2027 and they've made some huge promises to fans.

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Steps has made music fans extremely happy this November as they've confirmed a comeback tour for 2027 that promises to be their "biggest and best yet".

Announcing the news on social media, Steps members Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian H Watkins, Lisa Scott-Lee and Lee Latchford-Evans all have their day jobs interrupted as they get a text from a retro Nokia about the band getting back together.

Celebrating 30 years of the band, they've announced the Steps 30 Live Arena Tour that will take place across the UK and Ireland next year. They've even announced some pretty big 90s pop bands as their support acts.

They wrote: "IT’S TIME TO BEGIN! No more teasing… YES, WE’RE GOING ON TOUR!!

Steps members Claire, Lee, Faye, Lisa and H are making a huge celebration of their music milestone. Picture: Getty

"We’re celebrating 30 YEARS OF STEPS with our STEPS 30 LIVE ARENA TOUR, coming to the UK & Ireland in November 2027!! We’ve been secretly planning this for YEARS and we promise it’s going to be our BIGGEST and BEST tour yet! Expect all the hits, iconic choreography, glitz, glam, sparkle and SO much more!

"And we’re bringing some very special friends along for the party… fellow 90s pop icons B*Witched and A1!"

The band, who have huge hits including 'Tragedy', '5,6,7,8' and 'Deeper Shade of Blue', also announced they would be filming a reality TV show along the way for Prime Video.

It didn't take fans, including celebrity super fan Rylan Clark, long to respond to the news as one wrote: "The best news ever!!!"

Another added: "This is exactly what the world needs!"

While Rylan wrote one simple powerful word: "YES!"

Steps have huge success with dance routines and songs across their three-decade success. Picture: Getty

Claire, Faye, H, Lee and Lisa had yet more good news too, as they revealed they would be headlining the BBC's New Year's Eve celebrations alongside Blue.

Tickets for the Steps 30 tour go on sale on Friday 20th November with pre-sale opening on 18th and available to those on their mailing list.

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