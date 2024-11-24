Who were all the Sugababes members? From the original line up until now explained

By Zoe Adams

Sugababes has had a total of six members over the years but where are they now? Here's how the girl group has evolved through the decades.

The Sugababes are still taking over the music scene with top hits including 'Freak Like Me', 'Round Round' and 'Hole in the Head' but their success hasn't always been down to the three members in the band now.

With six members in total over the years, the girl band is currently fronted by Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy who were also the original three. They reunited in 2019 to celebrate their 20th anniversary which has seen them perform at Glastonbury and even announce their own tour.

Over the years, other Sugababes members have included Heidi Range, Amelle Berrabah and Jade Ewan - so where are they all now?

Here's all the members of the Sugababes over the years, when they joined and where they are now.

Mutya Buena was one of the original members of Sugababes. Picture: Getty

Mutya Buena

One of the original members of Sugababes, Mutya has been a huge part of the band's success in recent decades.

Starting the band with Keisha, who she went to primary school with, and Siobhan back in 1998, Mutya sadly left the band in 2005. At the time she blamed personal reasons which she later revealed was postnatal depression.

The busy band schedule meant being a mum to daughter Tahlia was a struggle so she revealed she left to focus on motherhood. She was replaced by Amelle.

During her time away from the band, Mutya had a solo career and released her own album, 'Real Girl' in June 2007.

In 2019, Mutya rejoined the band with the original girls to celebrate twenty years since the release of their first album, 'One Touch'.

Keisha Buchanan was the last original band member to leave. Picture: Getty

Keisha Buchanan

Keisha remained one of the longest standing original members of the Sugababes before she eventually left in 2009.

At the time, she tweeted the decision to leave was not hers but one she accepted. She wrote: "I'm sad to say that I am no longer a part of the Sugababes. Although it was not my choice to leave, it's time to enter a new chapter in my life.

“I would like to state that there were no arguments, bullying or anything of the sort that lead to this. Sometimes a breakdown in communication and lack of trust can result in many different things.”

At the time, she was replaced by Jade Ewen meaning no original band members were part of the Sugababes at this point. She of course rejoined the band for their 20th anniversary.

Siobhan Donaghy quit the band first after the suffering with depression. Picture: Getty

Siobhan Donaghy

Siobhan joined the band at the beginning but was one of the first to call it quits in 2001. Following their unsuccessful debut album, she made the decision to leave and at the time said she wanted to pursue a fashion career and accused Keisha of bullying.

However, she later admitted she had been diagnoses with clinical depression and used her music skills to help overcome it. She released hits under her alias of 'Shanghai Nobody’, an anagram of her name.

Heidi Range soon became her replacement and the band went on to have great success.

Outside of the band Siobhan is married to husband Chris McCoy and has two children.

Heidi Range was the first replacement member of the Sugababes in 2001. Picture: Getty

Heidi Range

A part of the Sugababes from 2002-2011, Heidi was part of the band when they had some of their biggest hits.

At the end of the Sugababes, all three members decided to put the band on hiatus which left Heidi time to focus on her own career and personal life.

After quitting the band, Heidi has enjoyed acting, work as a solo artists and has become a TV personality appearing on TV shows including Dancing On Ice, I'm A Celebrity and Celebrity Masterchef.

Away from her career, she has two daughters and she is married to husband Alex Partakis.

Amelle Berrabah was part of the Sugababes until their official hiatus in 2011. Picture: Getty

Amelle Berrabah

A member of the Sugababes between 2005-2011, Amelle quit the band along with Heidi and Jade at the very end.

Now, she enjoys the theatre stage and broadcasting as well as managing her busy personal life with daughter Amirah.

Jade Ewen left the Sugababes and become an actress. Picture: Getty

Jade Ewen

Jade was one of the last members to join the Sugababes line up in 2009 and remained until it all ended in 2011.

Since she left, she has had great success in acting and most recently stars as Mariah Carey in Netflix series, Luis Miguel.