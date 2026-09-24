Sugababes confirm epic new music plans after 26-year break

The Sugababes are officially back with new music after 26 years. Picture: Sugababes

By Giorgina Hamilton

Original members Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhán Donaghy have reunited for their first new album together since 2000.

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The Sugababes are officially back with new music, releasing their first single ‘Ghost’ as they announce their first album from the original trio in 26 years.

Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhán Donaghy have unveiled the new track today (September 24) with their self-titled album Sugababes set to follow on February 12, 2027.

‘Ghost’ is the first single from the 12-track record and explores the lingering feelings that can remain after a relationship ends.

The single arrives alongside the announcement of their new album, self-titled Sugababes - the original trio’s first collection of hits since their 2000 debut ,One Touch.

The girlband first got together in 1998, when they were teenagers from north-west London; and while they reunited recently for a string of performances, they've only now confirmed they've gone back to the studio.

Despite being 26 years older than the first time they wrote music together, they say they are still very much the same girls underneath it all.

“I do feel like we are just elevated versions of our teen selves,” Keisha told British Vogue. “A lot of things are the same as they were, but a lot of things have changed.”

Their new single ‘Ghost’ is all about heartbreak and being unable to forget someone after a relationship has ended.

For Siobhán, the song is particularly personal. She revealed it was inspired by her first love, who disappeared from her life before “ghosting” was even a commonly used term.

“He essentially ghosted me before we even had the terminology for it,” she said.

Listen to the Sugababes new single 'Ghost':

Ghost

The song looks at the strange feeling of grieving someone who is still alive — and the group wanted the track to sound raw rather than overly polished.

The new album will feature 12 songs and will include previously released tracks ‘Jungle’, ‘Weeds’ and ‘Shook’.

The group have also promised plenty of variety, with songs influenced by UK garage, dance and other styles.

The Sugababes have become a huge live act again in recent years, with their performances at Glastonbury in 2022 and 2024 attracting enormous crowds.

Siobhán recalled being unable to hear her own voice above the screams during one of their performances, and it isn't just fans who remember the group from the early 2000s who have been turning out to see them.

The trio have also built a new generation of younger fans, something Siobhán says means a lot to them.

But while the girls are stronger than ever, the group have had a long and complicated journey to get back to this point.

Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy pictured in 2024. Picture: Getty

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Siobhán left the Sugababes in 2002, followed by Mutya in 2005. Keisha, the final original member, left in 2009.

The three women later reunited under the name MKS before eventually getting back the Sugababes name.

Keisha said reclaiming the name was far from easy, describing the process as involving “a lot of tricky things” behind the scenes.

Now, though, the three are firmly back together, and Keisha believes their story proves it is never too late to start again.

“We are living proof that dreams still come true,” she said. “I hope that people look at us and feel empowered by our story.”

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