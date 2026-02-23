Teddy Swims announces summer dates for UK and Ireland in 2026

Teddy Swims is coming to the UK and Ireland this summer. Picture: Teddy Swims

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Teddy Swims in the UK and Ireland this summer including dates, venues, presale and tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Teddy Swims has announced a run of outdoor shows and festivals across the UK and Ireland for summer 2026.

Kicking off at Isle of Wight Festival on June 20, Swims will then headline Belsonic, Belfast, Dublin’s Malahide Castle, Live at Powderham, Exeter, Blackweir Fields, Cardiff, Glasgow Summer Sessions, Lytham Festival and Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Joined by his band Freak Feely, Swims will be supported by breakout vocalist and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith on all dates apart from Scarborough, while New Zealand-Australian singer and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rakeiwill perform across all shows.

Known for hits such as 'Lose Control', 'The Door' and 'Gone Gone Gone', here is where you can find Teddy Swims this summer.

Teddy Swims is touring this summer. Picture: Claire Marie Vogul

Teddy Swims Summer 2026

Sat 20 June – Sky Presents Isle of Wight Festival

Mon 22 June – Belsonic, Belfast

Tue 23 June – Malahide Castle, Dublin

Thu 25 June – TK Maxx presents Live at Powderham, Exeter

Fri 26 June – Blackweir Fields, Cardiff

Sun 28 June – Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park

Wed 1 July – TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival

Wed 22 July – TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre

For more information go to teddyswims.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

O2 customers and artist presale begins at 10am Wednesday February 25 with all dates apart from Lytham Festival going on general sale at 10am Friday February 27. General sale for Lytham Festival begins at 10am Saturday February 28.