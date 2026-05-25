The Script Man In The Arena Tour dates, venues and tickets revealed
25 May 2026, 09:01
Here is everything you need to know about The Script Man In The Arena Tour including dates, venues and tickets.
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The Script are heading back on the road in 2026 as they perform across the UK and Ireland for their Man In The Arena Tour.
Known for hits such as 'Hall of Fame', 'The Man Who Can't Be Moved', 'Breakeven' and 'For The First Time', the band's new album Man In The Arena will be released on August 14th and can be pre-ordered now.
Whilst on tour The Script will be joined by Very Special Guest James Morrison as they visit Dublin, Belfast, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Leeds, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sheffield, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Liverpool and London.
Here is everything you need to know about The Script Man In The Arena Tour including dates, venues and tickets.
The Script Man In The Arena Tour dates
OCTOBER
30th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
31st - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena
NOVEMBER
2nd - UK, Belfast, SSE Arena
5th - UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena
6th - UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena
7th - UK, Manchester, Co-op Live
9th - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
10th - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena
12th - UK, Aberdeen, P&J Live
13th - UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro
14th - UK, Sheffield, Utilita Arena
16th - UK, Bournemouth, International Centre
17th - UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena
19th - UK, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
21st - UK, London, The O2
The Script Man In The Arena Tour tickets
Fans who pre-order the album from the official store will receive access to a fan pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale will open at 9:30am on Wednesday, May 27th, before remaining tickets go on sale from 9:30am on Friday, May 29th. Tickets can be purchased here.