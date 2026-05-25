The Script Man In The Arena Tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

25 May 2026, 09:01

The Script are going on tour
The Script are going on tour. Picture: Getty/The Script

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about The Script Man In The Arena Tour including dates, venues and tickets.

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The Script are heading back on the road in 2026 as they perform across the UK and Ireland for their Man In The Arena Tour.

Known for hits such as 'Hall of Fame', 'The Man Who Can't Be Moved', 'Breakeven' and 'For The First Time', the band's new album Man In The Arena will be released on August 14th and can be pre-ordered now.

Whilst on tour The Script will be joined by Very Special Guest James Morrison as they visit Dublin, Belfast, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Leeds, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sheffield, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Liverpool and London.

Here is everything you need to know about The Script Man In The Arena Tour including dates, venues and tickets.

The Script tour dates have been revealed
The Script tour dates have been revealed. Picture: The Script

The Script Man In The Arena Tour dates

OCTOBER

30th - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

31st - Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena

NOVEMBER

2nd - UK, Belfast, SSE Arena

5th - UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

6th - UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena

7th - UK, Manchester, Co-op Live

9th - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

10th - UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena

12th - UK, Aberdeen, P&J Live

13th - UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro

14th - UK, Sheffield, Utilita Arena

16th - UK, Bournemouth, International Centre

17th - UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena

19th - UK, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

21st - UK, London, The O2

The Script Man In The Arena Tour tickets

Fans who pre-order the album from the official store will receive access to a fan pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale will open at 9:30am on Wednesday, May 27th, before remaining tickets go on sale from 9:30am on Friday, May 29th. Tickets can be purchased here.

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