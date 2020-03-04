Exclusive

Tom Fletcher reveals he's 'forced to play' old McFly songs to kids on the school run

Tom Fletcher has said his eldest son loves listening to McFly. Picture: Instagram

McFly's Tom Fletcher has told us his eldest son loves his music.

As McFly prepare to release new music, Tom Fletcher has revealed his children can’t get enough of their old classics.

The band - made up of Tom, Dougie Poynter, Harry Judd and Danny Jones - have been back in studio this year, and will be headlining Greenwich Music Time festival on 11th July.

And ahead of their nationwide tour, Tom has told us his five-year-old son Buzz begs him to play his music while they’re driving to school in the morning.

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk, the 34-year-old told us: “My eldest thinks I’m pretty cool.

“The kids came last year to their first McFly gig and they loved it. They watch all our old music videos, actually I am forced to play it on the school run, it’s quite embarrassing. They ask for it, it’s really cute.”

Tom also shares boys Buddy, four, and Max, one, with wife Giovanni Fletcher. But despite settling down with his little family, bandmate Dougie, 32, told us the rest of the boys haven’t grown up much since McFly started in 2003.

Speaking about Tom, Danny and Harry, Dougie joked: “They’re worse since becoming dads, they’re horrible.

“I feel like because when they’re at home they have to be all serious and responsible, when they’re at work in a professional environment they let loose.”

While Harry, 34, shares Lola, four, and Kit, two, with his wife Izzy, Danny, 33, and his wife Georgia Horsley are parents of two-year-old Cooper.

Revealing they love to hang out with each other’s families, Tom told us: “We have get togethers where our kids hang out sometimes.

“We were going through a stage of having breakfast and brunches at each other’s houses, but there’s a lot of kids now, it’s pretty hectic.”

This comes after McFly delighted fans earlier last year when they reunited for a one-off show in London following a three-year hiatus.

And now the iconic noughties band are well and truly back, headlining Greenwich Music Time festival on 11th July.

Tickets for Greenwich Music Time 2020 are on sale now and are available at cuffeandtaylor.com.

