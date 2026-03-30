UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell The Big Love Tour dates, venues and tickets

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell The Big Love Tour. Picture: UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell The Big Love Tour

By Hope Wilson

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell will be performing across the UK and Ireland in 2026 with The Big Love Tour.

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UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell will be heading on the road with The Big Love Tour in 2026.

Known for tunes such as 'Red Red Wine', 'Kingston Town' and '(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You', this tour will celebrate the band's incredible catalogue of songs.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Ali said: "We play the hits, because that’s what people want to hear. We’ve been developing this set for 16 years, gradually climbing back into the big arenas."

Here is everything you need to know about UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell The Big Love Tour including venues, dates and how to get tickets.

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell The Big Love Tour. Picture: UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell The Big Love Tour

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell The Big Love Tour Dates

27 November 2026 – Castlebar TF Royal

28 November 2026 – Dublin 3Arena

30 November 2026 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

1 December 2026 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

3 December 2026 – London The O2

5 December 2026 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

6 December 2026 – Manchester Co-Op Live

8 December 2026 – Leeds First Direct Bank Arena

9 December 2026 – Cardiff Utilita Arena

11 December 2026 – Brighton Centre

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell The Big Love Tour tickets

Tickets for UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell The Big Love Tour can be purchased here.