Adorable moment Justin Bieber duetted 'Baby' with his 3-year-old sister Jazmyn

Justin Bieber broke hearts when he brought his little sister on stage to duet with him. Picture: Much Music/YouTube

By Giorgina Hamilton

Before world tours and Grammy nights, Justin Bieber paused to sing his biggest hit to the tiniest VIP in his life — his little sister Jazzy.

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By 2011, Justin Bieber was already a global teen phenomenon — a music pop prodigy with an army of fans known as Beliebers, and a chart-topping hit, 'Baby'.

But amid the screams and his meteoric rise, one of his most memorable performances came not in a stadium or on an awards podium, but in a gesture of brotherly love, in front of millions.

At the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto in June 2011, the then-17-year-old Justin brought his 3-year-old sister Jazmyn — “Jazzy” to the family — on stage for a heart-melting appearance.

Dressed in a white outfit, the shy toddler clung to her big brother’s hand as fans roared with delight.

What happened next wasn’t planned or polished — and that’s exactly why it resonated and has become one of Bieber's best moments.

Justin Bieber's little sister was all smiles as she got to perform with his big brother. Picture: MuchMusic/YouTube

The special moment between Justin Bieber and his sister took place at the MuchMusic Video Awards in 2011. Picture: MuchMusic/YouTube

As Justin began to sing the chorus of 'Baby', he held Jazmyn and gently sang to her, the song’s lyrics taking on new meaning as he directed them with tenderness toward his little sister rather than a teenage love interest.

"Everybody say hi to my baby sister!" he said proudly, lifting her into his arms for a quick wave.

Justin was clearly enamoured by the little girl, saying in an interview with AOL later that year: "When it comes to my little sister and brother, I spoil them. With Jazzy, all she has to do is cry and she gets what she wants."

Justin and Jazzy singing together lasted just a few moments, but it became an instant fan favourite — replayed, re-shared, and remembered for its sweetness.

The MMVAs were a triumphant homecoming for Bieber that year.

Justin Bieber revealed he had a strong relationship with his little brother and sister whom he "spoilt". Picture: MuchMusic/YouTube

Justin Bieber has always spoken fondly about his bond with his siblings. Picture: Getty

Long before the platinum records and sold-out stadiums, Bieber was known locally for playing guitar outside the Avon Theatre in Stratford, Ontario.

"I grew up in a really small town with not a lot of money, and I liked singing, but it was just something that was a hobby," Justin later told Vanity Fair.

Videos of those early performances — raw, powerful, and magnetic — were uploaded to YouTube by his mother, Pattie Mallette.

One of them caught the eye of talent manager Scooter Braun, and the rest became 21st-century music lore.

Within just two years, Bieber had gone from local talent shows to singing with Usher and topping Billboard charts – but even as his rise was breakneck, Bieber never stopped referencing home.

Justin Bieber sings "Baby" with his sister Jazmyn

Whether it was wearing a Maple Leafs jersey on stage or bringing his younger siblings on tour, he grounded his growing fame in the family and places that shaped him.

Although Justin is the only child of his parents Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber, he has four younger siblings from his parents' other relationships — and he's always spoken openly about how much they mean to him.

Alongside his half-sister Jazmyn, born in 2008 to his father Jeremy and Jeremy’s former partner Erin, he has also has a younger half-brother Jaxon, born in 2009, who has often accompanied Justin to red carpets and award shows, including the 2016 Grammys.

In 2018, Justin welcomed another half-sister, Bay, from his father’s marriage to Chelsey Bieber, calling her “the sweetest baby sis” in a birthday tribute on Instagram.

Justin Bieber is especially proud of his role as a big brother to his siblings, telling People in 2015: "I want to help them be the best they can be.". Picture: Getty

Rounding out the family is Allie, born in 2007 and Chelsey’s daughter from a previous relationship, whom Justin considers a step-sister and includes in family gatherings and photos.

Justin may have been an only child growing up, but these days he's the protective older brother to younger siblings — all part of his close-knit extended family.

He’s especially proud of his role as a big brother, telling People in 2015: "I want to help them be the best they can be and being someone they can look up to is definitely an important part of that."

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