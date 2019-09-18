Westlife 2020 tour: Where to buy pre-sale tickets for London Wembley and Cork shows

18 September 2019, 16:24

The boys are back for a two venue tour
The boys are back for a two venue tour. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The Irish boyband are set to make their comeback next year, here's how you can ensure you'll get your hands on some tickets.

Westlife have recently announced their comeback and fans across the country cannot wait for their return tour.

Their long-awaited reunion this year was met with thousands of excited reactions and their 2019 tour sold out within hours, with over 560,000 tickets being shifted.

READ MORE: Westlife announce reunion with huge tour and Ed Sheeran song

So how can we ensure we grab some tickets for their tour in 2020? Here are all the details you need...

How to grab the pre-sale tickets for the 2020 tour

You'll need to be on the ball with timings if you want to get your paws on some tickets for the tour, as the pre-sale ones go on at 9am on Wednesday September 18th, 2019.

The general tickets are then released on Friday September 20th at 9am.

These are for the dates in Cork and London and in order to access the resale you'll need to have pre-order the band's new album, Spectrum, before 4pm on Tuesday September 17th.

Those who have pre-ordered will get a special code that grand access to tickets in the Wembley and Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

What are all of the tour dates?

Mark, Shane, Nicky and Kian have announced two huge arena dates for next year's tour, performing in London and Cork.

The Wembley Arena will see the foursome grace the stage on Saturday August 22, 2020.

And Páirc Uí Chaoimh will play home to the boys on Friday August 28th, 2020.

These are the only announced dates for the 2020 tour so far - good luck grabbing tickets!

