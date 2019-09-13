Westlife send fans wild as they announce one-off Wembley Stadium concert

13 September 2019, 11:28

Westlife are back with a gig at Wembley
Westlife are back with a gig at Wembley. Picture: PA Images

Westlife have revealed they'll be performing a one-off concert at the landmark venue of all their greatest hits.

Westlife announced the huge news they will perform their first ever show at Wembley Stadium next year.

The iconic band will be taking to the stage once more to play a one-off gig in front of 90,000 people in the stadium on August 22 2020.

Despite the Irish band - made up of Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne - starting their careers almost 20 years ago, this will be the first time they’ve played the venue.

Revealing the news on Twitter, the boys told fans: “We’re so excited to announce we’ll be playing a once in a lifetime show at Wembley Stadium! We can't wait to see you all at our biggest ever concert in the UK

"Tickets go on sale Friday 20th September at 9am. Shane, Mark, Kian and Nicky x"

The boys later added: "This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we’re incredibly excited for a show which will be different and more spectacular than anything we’ve ever done before.

Read More: Westlife line up huge world tour for 2020 as they 'plan to team up with Ed Sheeran again’

"This will be our biggest ever concert in the UK”.

Naturally, fans have gone wild on social media, with one replying: “Oh wow wow WOW!!!!!! I am so so excited for you guys.”

“IM FAR TOO EXCITED!!!,” replied another, while a third added: “I’m buzzing so excited wow.”

Read More: Westlife announce comeback with reunion tour and Ed Sheeran song

The show will treat music lovers to a string of their greatest hits including Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings and You Raise Me Up. They’ll also be supported by James Morrison and All Saints.

This comes after their return to the charts earlier this year with comeback single Hello My Love.

The four-piece then went on to sell out shows in 27 cities in 13 different countries as part of their Twenty Tour, which celebrated their two decades in the music business.

Shane, Mark, Kian and Nicky are also getting ready for the release of their first album in eight years called Spectrum.

Westlife reunited last year
Westlife reunited last year. Picture: PA Images

Co-written by global superstar Ed Sheeran, it’s set to be released on Friday, November 15.

The band released their debut single, Swear It Again all the way back in 1999 and have had a whopping 14 number one singles since.

Brian McFadden was a member of the original line-up of Westlife, but in 2004 he announced he was leaving.

The group carried on for eight years until they took a break in 2012, before reuniting last year.

Where can you get Westlife tickets?

Tickets go on sale on Friday 20 September 2019 at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk.

