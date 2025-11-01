Where are All Saints members now?

1 November 2025, 20:40

All Saints first released music in 1997
All Saints first released music in 1997. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Melanie Blatt, Nicole Appleton, Natalie Appleton and Shaznay Lewis formed one of the most successful girlbands in history, but where are they all now?

All Saints shot to fame in 1997 when they launched themselves into the music business making the members of the band 90s household names.

Melanie Blatt, Nicole Appleton, Natalie Appleton and Shaznay Lewis dominated the charts during their years of success with top songs including 'Black Coffee', 'Never Ever' and 'Pure Shores'.

But now, almost 20 years on since they first formed - where are the girls from All Saints now?

Here's everything you need to know about Melanie, Nicole, Natalie and Shaznay from their careers to family life.

Melanie Blatt smiling at a showbiz event
Melanie Blatt has swapped her love of music for cooking as she launches her own burger business. Picture: Getty

Where is Melanie Blatt now?

Mel has dabbled in and out of showbiz since the band called it quits for good in 2009 (they reunited three times following their first breakup).

She went on to have some solo success in the music charts with songs including 'Do Me Wrong' and 'See Me' but didn't do much after that.

Mel has also been on reality TV shows including Celebrity Race Across the World and Celebrity Masterchef.

Most recently, Mel has swapped the glam life of showbizness to take up her spot in the kitchen as she launches her own burger company Fulfillings. She cooks in The Londesborough pub twice a week flipping her famous patties.

Personally, Mel keeps her life very private. We know she divorced husband Stuart Zender in 2006 and is the mum to her daughter Lilyella.

Where is Nicole Appleton now?

Following the first split of All Saints, Nicole and her sister Natalie formed the band Appleton.

She has of course, also been in and out of All Saints as the band continues to reunite over the years.

Elsewhere, she founded her own business, Pet Scene HQ, a social network app for pets. However, the social media page for this hasn't been active for a number of years.

Also, following her divorce from Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher after she discovered he had got another woman pregnant, she has also found love again. She is now married to Stephen Haines.

Nicole has two children, son Gene Gallagher, and daughter Skipper Haines.

Natalie Appleton at Robbie Williams Better Man premiere
Natalie Appleton has enjoyed plenty of music success in All Saints. Picture: Getty

Where is Natalie Appleton now?

Natalie has lived a relatively low profile life away from her time in the band. She has joined the girls for their multiple reunions but hasn't attempted any solo music.

She met Carl Robinson when she was just 17 and had daughter Rachel in 1992. They later moved to New York and married but she quickly moved home and had it annulled.

She then began dating The Prodigy's Liam Howlett who she married in 2002 in France. They have sone Ace, who was born in 2004.

Where is Shaznay Lewis now?

Since leaving All Saints, Shaznay has remained true to her biggest passion - music!

Based in London, she has been writing and releasing music as a solo singer over the years. She launched her latest album, Pages, in 2024.

Shaznay has been married to dancer Christian Storm since 2004 and they have two children together. They have son Tyler-Xaine and daughter Tigerlily.

