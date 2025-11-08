Where are Atomic Kitten now?

8 November 2025, 20:30

Atomic Kitten first hit the charts in the 90s with their success peaking in the naughties
Atomic Kitten first hit the charts in the 90s with their success peaking in the naughties. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Natasha Hamilton, Jenny Frost, Liz McClarnon and Kerry Katona all made up the successful girl band but where are they now?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Atomic Kitten took on the music charts with their first single 'Right Now' in 1999 with their success peaking in the naughties.

During their time in the spotlight, they had top songs including 'Whole Again', 'Eternal Flame' and 'The Tide Is High', resulting in successful tours, albums, reunions and much more.

The British girl band originally consisted of the line up Natasha Hamilton, Liz McClarnon and Kerry Katona. However, in 2001, Kerry left Atomic Kitten after falling pregnant with her first daughter Molly. She was replaced by Jenny Frost.

Tensions grew between Kerry and the band over the years which began with their song 'Whole Again' being re-recorded to replace Kerry's vocals with Jenny as soon as she left.

Kerry did rejoin Atomic Kitten in 2017 for a reunion, but they soon split again as Natasha wanted to pursue her solo career.

Here's what all the Atomic Kitten members are up to now.

Where is Natasha Hamilton now?

Natasha, aged 43, is still very present in the music business, releasing solo music as recently as 2025. She's also appeared on reality TV shows like Celebrity Big Brother.

Privately, Natasha is a very busy mum of five. She has sons Josh, Harry, Alfie and daughters Ella and Kitty.

Natasha is now married to Charles Gay who she wed in 2021. She was previously married to Riad Erraji and also dated 5ive member, Ritchie Neville.

Liz McClarnon has gone on to create her own travel business
Liz McClarnon has gone on to create her own travel business. Picture: Getty

Where is Liz McClarnon now?

Liz, 44, went on to also pursue a career in solo music. She released singles 'Woman in Love' and 'I Get the Sweetest Feeling' in 2006. She also once put herself forward for the UK's entry of Eurovision in 2007 with song, '(Don't It Make You) Happy'. Unfortunately she wasn't successful and Scooch went on to represent.

Outside of music, Liz has also started her own travel business called No Fly Traveller, revealing routes and destinations you don't need to get on a plane for.

Liz has also just welcomed her first baby into the world in 2025. She's been very open and honest about her struggles to conceive in the past so it was brilliant news to hear she'd welcomed a child.

Kerry Katona has remained in the spotlight since leaving Atomic Kitten
Kerry Katona has remained in the spotlight since leaving Atomic Kitten. Picture: Getty

Where is Kerry Katona now?

Kerry went on to become more of a showbiz personality after leaving Atomic Kitten so shortly after they started. She had a little bit of fun with solo music including her single "Feeling Love" and another version of "Whole Again" which she recorded with her daughter.

Kerry has never shied away from a reality TV show, appearing on I'm A Celebrity in 2002, Celebs Go Dating in 2016 and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2019.

She was also a regular on magazine front covers thanks to her family life where she was once married to Westlife's Brian McFadden. She also married Mark Croft and George Kay but unfortunately those didn't work out.

Kerry is the proud mum of five children, Molly and Lilly-Sue with Brian, Heidi and Max with Mark and Dylan-Jorge with George.

Where is Jenny Frost now?

Post Atomic Kitten, Jenny attempted a career presenting but quickly turned her back on showbiz.

Now, she lives in Ibiza with her husband Juan Spiteri who she has been married to for 14 years. Together they have twin daughters.

Jenny also has son Caspar J who she welcomed with ex-boyfriend DJ Dominic Thrupp.

