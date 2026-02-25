Who is performing at the BRIT Awards 2026?

25 February 2026, 16:42

Below is the full list of stars performing at the BRIT Awards 2026.
Below is the full list of stars performing at the BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The biggest night in British music is upon us – so who is performing at the BRIT Awards 2026? From Harry Styles to Wolf Alice, here's the full line-up.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The BRIT Awards has relocated to a hot new venue this year, celebrating the best talent in British music across one epic night.

Comedian Jack Whitehall is back hosting the star-studded ceremony on Saturday 28th February at Co-op Live in Manchester, which will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

This weekend, world-famous musicians will take to the stage to showcase their latest tracks – so who exactly is performing at the BRIT Awards 2026?

From Harry Styles and Olivia Dean to Wolf Alice and Mark Ronson, here's the full line-up of stars grabbing the mic at this year's BRITs.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is taking to the stage for this year's biggest night in music.

The former One Direction star, 32, is set to perform tracks from his latest album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally ahead of his upcoming Together, Together tour.

2026's BRITs marks the first time the flamboyant singer-songwriter has ever performed at Co-op Live.

Olivia Dean

The darling of music right now, Olivia Dean, will no doubt blow the crowd away with her beautiful vocals and catchy tracks as she takes to the Co-op Live stage on Saturday.

She's one of the most nominated artists at the BRITs this year following the release of her second album The Art of Loving, which features hit songs Nice To Each Other and Man I Need.

Wolf Alice

British rock band Wolf Alice are taking to The BRITs stage this year.

Singer Ellie Rowsell will be joined by guitarist Joff Oddie, drummer Joel Amey and bassist Theo Ellis for the show.

They've been nominated for three awards this year – Group of the Year, Alternative/Rock Act and Mastercard Album of the Year – for their fourth studio album The Clearing.

"We’re truly honoured to get the opportunity to play this year’s BRIT Awards," said Theo.

"Can’t wait to see what everyone’s wearing, can’t wait to see who else is playing, can’t wait to have ten mini wines (after we play). Most of all can’t wait for a big night out in Manny. Make sure to tune in and watch it all live on the telly."

Sombr

American singer-songwriter and record producer Sombr will join the likes of Harry Styles and Olivia Dean in the line-up for this year's BRITs.

The 20-year-old is best known for his breakout tracks Back to Friends, Undressed and 12 to 12 from his 2025 album I Barely Know Her.

Speaking of the upcoming show in Manchester, he said: "I'm so honoured to be performing at the iconic BRIT Awards. I am so thankful to everyone who has supported me this past year. I love the UK and all the British people, it's my second home!"

Rosalía

2026 will be the first time risk-taker Rosalía has ever played at the BRIT Awards, but she's certainly no stranger to success.

The Spanish musician, who's collaborated with The Weeknd, Cardi B and Bad Bunny, has already won 11 Latin GRAMMYs since bursting onto the scene and recently grabbed the gong for Best Latin, Rock or Urban Alternative album at the US GRAMMY Awards.

Last year, she released her latest record Lux, which followed a run of tracks described as experimental-folk flamenco-pop.

Alex Warren

Alex Warren has been confirmed to play at this year’s glittering show.

His hit single Ordinary is BRIT Certified 3x Platinum, which means it was the most played record on British radio during 2025.

The American singer-songwriter's debut album You’ll Be Alright, Kid shot to number one and now he's been nominated for International Song of the Year at the 2026 awards ceremony.

Mark Ronson

Grammy award-winning musician, record producer, songwriter, and DJ Mark Ronson has been confirmed to perform at the 2026 ceremony.

True to form, fans are expecting him to collaborate on stage with a superstar before picking up his BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

The American-English powerhouse has created music with countless acts, from Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars and Dua Lipa, to RAYE and Lily Allen so it'll no doubt be a top tier guest.

HUNTR/X

KPop Demon Hunters fans are in for a treat as HUNTR/X will have their hit song "Golden" shown during the live ceremony in Manchester.

It will be the first-ever K-pop song to be performed at the BRITs, although the singing voices behind the trio – EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI – are reportedly recording it all before the event.

"We are beyond thrilled to be nominated for 2 BRIT awards this year celebrating the music of KPOP DEMON HUNTERS! We can’t wait to bring a special performance to Manchester. See you soon UK Fans!," said the band.

More Music

See more More Music

Teddy Swims is coming to the UK this summer

Teddy Swims announces summer dates for UK and Ireland in 2026

S Club 7 star Tina Barrett has confirmed that the band are actively working together, amid rumours of a 2026 comeback tour.

S Club 7 confirm they are back 'working together' amid rumours of comeback tour

Miley Cyrus has sent fans wild with the news.

Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana reunion special for show’s 20th anniversary

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is one quarter of girl band Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock facts: Age, songs, husband, children and more revealed

Cruz, 20, revealed the intro for his new single 'For Your Love', written with his band The Breakers (pictured)

Cruz Beckham pays sweet tribute to dad David in new music video teaser

Trending on Heart

The medical sitcom will stream on Disney+ in the UK.

Scrubs revival release date – how to watch the new episodes in the UK

TV & Movies

Jimmy Carr and co-presenter Roisin Conaty are back for season two of Last One Laughing

Last One Laughing confirms seasons 2 start date for March 2026

TV & Movies

The TV star's husband shared a heartbreaking update on her Alzheimer’s.

Fiona Phillips's husband says Alzheimer's causes star to feel 'frightened' and 'depressed'

Celebrities

Love Island winners Ciaran and Samie have big plans for their prize pot

Love Island All Star winners Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi have a plan for their prize money

Love Island

Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell's first child together is a little baby boy.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg share baby update as fans 'convinced' she's given birth

Celebrities

Love Island All Stars 2026 brought together some amazing couples

Love Island All Stars 2026 couples still together

Love Island

Hilary Duff told fans she was struggling to process Robert Carradine's death.

Hilary Duff leads tributes to Lizzie McGuire star Robert Carradine after actor's death, aged 71

Celebrities

The Love Island All Stars 2026 winners have been crowned.

Love Island All Stars 2026 winners revealed in 'closest vote ever'

Love Island

Lily Collins will play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming movie.

Lily Collins 'ecstatic' to be cast as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s movie

TV & Movies

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart (pictured) married in 2004 and separated in 2017.

Eric Dane gave emotional tribute to wife Rebecca Gayheart in his final interview

Nigel Barker became famous as a judge on America's Next Top Model.

Nigel Barker facts: Top Model star's age, career, family, net worth and where he is now

Tyra Banks was born and raised in Inglewood, California, to parents Carolyn London and Donald Banks

Tyra Banks facts: Model's age, career, partner, net worth and where she is now explained

Ruth opened up about her painful divorce.

Ruth Langsford admits 'devastating' split from Eamonn Holmes was a ‘huge shock'

Celebrities

Eric Dane spoke movingly about his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in his final interview

Eric Dane said he was determined to ‘combat’ illness in poignant last interview before his death
Liam Reardon and Millie Court dated on and off for over four years.

Love Island's Liam Reardon reveals true feelings as ex Millie moves on with Zac

Love Island

Molly-Mae's followers think they know the gender of her baby.

Molly-Mae Hague fans convinced they know her baby’s gender after spotting distinct clue