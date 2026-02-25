Who is performing at the BRIT Awards 2026?

Below is the full list of stars performing at the BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The biggest night in British music is upon us – so who is performing at the BRIT Awards 2026? From Harry Styles to Wolf Alice, here's the full line-up.

The BRIT Awards has relocated to a hot new venue this year, celebrating the best talent in British music across one epic night.

Comedian Jack Whitehall is back hosting the star-studded ceremony on Saturday 28th February at Co-op Live in Manchester, which will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

This weekend, world-famous musicians will take to the stage to showcase their latest tracks – so who exactly is performing at the BRIT Awards 2026?

From Harry Styles and Olivia Dean to Wolf Alice and Mark Ronson, here's the full line-up of stars grabbing the mic at this year's BRITs.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is taking to the stage for this year's biggest night in music.

The former One Direction star, 32, is set to perform tracks from his latest album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally ahead of his upcoming Together, Together tour.

2026's BRITs marks the first time the flamboyant singer-songwriter has ever performed at Co-op Live.

Olivia Dean

The darling of music right now, Olivia Dean, will no doubt blow the crowd away with her beautiful vocals and catchy tracks as she takes to the Co-op Live stage on Saturday.

She's one of the most nominated artists at the BRITs this year following the release of her second album The Art of Loving, which features hit songs Nice To Each Other and Man I Need.

Wolf Alice

British rock band Wolf Alice are taking to The BRITs stage this year.

Singer Ellie Rowsell will be joined by guitarist Joff Oddie, drummer Joel Amey and bassist Theo Ellis for the show.

They've been nominated for three awards this year – Group of the Year, Alternative/Rock Act and Mastercard Album of the Year – for their fourth studio album The Clearing.

"We’re truly honoured to get the opportunity to play this year’s BRIT Awards," said Theo.

"Can’t wait to see what everyone’s wearing, can’t wait to see who else is playing, can’t wait to have ten mini wines (after we play). Most of all can’t wait for a big night out in Manny. Make sure to tune in and watch it all live on the telly."

Sombr

American singer-songwriter and record producer Sombr will join the likes of Harry Styles and Olivia Dean in the line-up for this year's BRITs.

The 20-year-old is best known for his breakout tracks Back to Friends, Undressed and 12 to 12 from his 2025 album I Barely Know Her.

Speaking of the upcoming show in Manchester, he said: "I'm so honoured to be performing at the iconic BRIT Awards. I am so thankful to everyone who has supported me this past year. I love the UK and all the British people, it's my second home!"

Rosalía

2026 will be the first time risk-taker Rosalía has ever played at the BRIT Awards, but she's certainly no stranger to success.

The Spanish musician, who's collaborated with The Weeknd, Cardi B and Bad Bunny, has already won 11 Latin GRAMMYs since bursting onto the scene and recently grabbed the gong for Best Latin, Rock or Urban Alternative album at the US GRAMMY Awards.

Last year, she released her latest record Lux, which followed a run of tracks described as experimental-folk flamenco-pop.

Alex Warren

Alex Warren has been confirmed to play at this year’s glittering show.

His hit single Ordinary is BRIT Certified 3x Platinum, which means it was the most played record on British radio during 2025.

The American singer-songwriter's debut album You’ll Be Alright, Kid shot to number one and now he's been nominated for International Song of the Year at the 2026 awards ceremony.

Mark Ronson

Grammy award-winning musician, record producer, songwriter, and DJ Mark Ronson has been confirmed to perform at the 2026 ceremony.

True to form, fans are expecting him to collaborate on stage with a superstar before picking up his BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

The American-English powerhouse has created music with countless acts, from Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars and Dua Lipa, to RAYE and Lily Allen so it'll no doubt be a top tier guest.

HUNTR/X

KPop Demon Hunters fans are in for a treat as HUNTR/X will have their hit song "Golden" shown during the live ceremony in Manchester.

It will be the first-ever K-pop song to be performed at the BRITs, although the singing voices behind the trio – EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI – are reportedly recording it all before the event.

"We are beyond thrilled to be nominated for 2 BRIT awards this year celebrating the music of KPOP DEMON HUNTERS! We can’t wait to bring a special performance to Manchester. See you soon UK Fans!," said the band.