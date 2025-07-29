Myleene Klass 'caught ex-husband cheating' with a famous celebrity at her birthday party

29 July 2025, 17:40

Myleene said she caught her ex-husband 'cheating' in the family home.
Myleene said she caught her ex-husband 'cheating' in the family home. Picture: YouTube/We Need To Talk

By Claire Blackmore

The singer turned TV star, 47, admitted her world 'literally just broke apart' after the father of her two daughters 'betrayed' her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Myleene Klass has opened up about the heartbreaking moment she caught her ex-husband 'cheating on her' with a famous celebrity at her own birthday party.

The pop star turned TV presenter, 47, shed light on the terrible scene she stumbled across, which saw the father of her daughters, Graham Quinn, getting close to another woman in their family home.

Detailing exactly what happened after she spotted the pair "unzipping" each other, the mother-of-three, who shares Ava, 17, and Hero, 13 with her now-ex, admitted life completely fell apart.

The former Hear'Say singer spoke candidly about her feelings during that difficult time to Married At First Sight's Paul C Brunson in his latest podcast episode.

The pop star opened up about the tricky time to Paul C Brunson.
The pop star opened up about the tricky time to Paul C Brunson. Picture: YouTube/We Need To Talk

She revealed on his show, We Need To Talk: "I walked in on him with a famous person on my birthday on a balcony."

Myleene, who shot to fame on talent show Popstars in 2001, refused to name the well-known woman, but recalled the moments after she discovered their alleged infidelity.

The ex-Loose Women panellist explained that the pair had tried to brush off their actions, claiming it 'wasn't what it looked like'.

She continued: "I’m in my house, it’s my party. They weren’t having sex, but they were unzipping each other."

Myleene appeared on the Celebs Go Dating star's podcast, We Need To Talk.
Myleene appeared on the Celebs Go Dating star's podcast, We Need To Talk. Picture: YouTube/We Need To Talk

Myleene remembered them saying in their defence: "'It’s not what you think,' but I’m like, 'It is what I think'," adding: "It’s the first thing they both said."

She continued: "I kicked everybody out of the party, including his mum and dad.

"They went back to Ireland and his dad said, 'He doesn’t get it from me'.

"I just remember that as being quite a weird thing to say."

She was married to her former bodyguard Graham Quinn for less than two years.
She was married to her former bodyguard Graham Quinn for less than two years. Picture: Alamy

Addressing how she felt about her ex-husband's unnamed lover in the aftermath, she said: "I've made peace with that situation now, but for a long time, it was very difficult to see their life.

"Not that I would wish that on a family... I don't know I'm conflicted.

"My life literally just broke apart very, very publicly and their life, they’ve managed to continue building a family brand on it.

"It felt so difficult for a long time."

She shares two daughters, Ava, 17, and Hero, 13, with her ex.
She shares two daughters, Ava, 17, and Hero, 13, with her ex. Picture: Alamy

Despite Graham's 'betrayal', Myleene explained that she still went on to marry Hear'Say's former bodyguard, even though she knew it wasn't the right decision for her and the girls.

She confessed: "No-one forgot this wedding because I literally cried the entire reception. Just cried."

Myleene and Graham tied the knot in front of sixteen people in October 2011, but the two split less than two years later in April 2013.

She has since moved on with partner Simon Motson, and in 2019 the two welcomed a baby boy named Apollo.

