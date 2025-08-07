Myleene Klass reveals 'proof' her ex-husband 'cheated with celeb' as she vows to speak up

Myleene Klass posted a defiant statement on social media. Picture: Instagram/@myleeneklass

By Claire Blackmore

Loose Women panellist Myleene Klass told doubters she 'had receipts' that 'proved' her former partner Graham Quinn was unfaithful during their relationship.

Myleene Klass has vowed not to 'keep her mouth shut' amid recent bombshell claims that her ex-husband Graham Quinn cheated on her with a celebrity.

The Loose Women panellist, 47, revealed she had proof of his 'betrayal' for people who had "reason to fear the truth" and was now willing to speak up about the ongoing speculation.

During an interview with Married At First Sight's Paul C Brunson last week, the mother-of-three confessed she had caught her former partner "unzipping" an unnamed famous woman's clothes on the balcony of their family home.

The allegations caused a frenzy on social media, with many fans scrambling to work out who the 'mistress' in question could have been.

Myleene told fans she had finally 'found her voice'. Picture: Instagram

Now, the TV star has taken to Instagram to clear up the confusion, telling fans that after years of keeping quiet, she had 'finally found her voice' – and was not afraid to use it.

Writing a message across a photo of her MBE, Myleene typed on her Stories: "Wow. What a week it's been!

"Firstly, thank you. I have quite literally tens of thousands of messages of love and support for me and my family. I took a long time to learn there's strength in vulnerability."

She claimed she caught ex-husband Graham Quinn cheating with a celebrity. Picture: X

She continued: "In a varied week where my interview with @paulcbrunson and @needtotalk went viral and reached the people who needed to hear it, where I was part of the incredible @stjohn_ambulance team who helped to save a person's life, and where my children and I somehow managed to rescue our passports from the bottom of the Adriatic, it's been a mixed bag!

"All this to say, at 47, I've finally found my voice and it's clear, unapologetic and brutally honest.

"To those that fear its truth, you probably have reason to - I have receipts.

"To those that need to hear it, I've got you and I fully intend to continue using it to change the laws and legislation that neglect women and children in this country and around the world."

The mother-of-three finished her post with a religious quote from the Bible that read: "And the truth will set you free' John 8.32," adding "and then some".

The singer made the bombshell allegations on Paul C Brunson's podcast. Picture: YouTube/We Need To Talk

Myleene, who shares daughters Ava, 17, and Hero, 13, with ex-husband Graham, first opened up about the cheating claims on the popular podcast We Need to Talk.

She detailed how she caught the pair in suspicious circumstances during her birthday party, back before she and her former bodyguard tied to knot in 2011.

Although the Hear'Say singer decided to not to reveal the name of the well-known celebrity during the candid chat, she did describe the shocking scene she stumbled across.

Myleene is now engaged to partner Simon Motson. Picture: Instagram/@myleeneklass

Opening up to celebrity therapist Paul, she said: "I walked in on him with a famous person on my birthday on a balcony. It was in my house.

"It was my party. They weren’t having sex, but they were unzipping each other.

"[They said] 'It’s not what you think,' but I’m like, 'It is what I think'," adding: "It’s the first thing they both said."

Despite the sour turn of events, Myleene and Graham went on to get married, but later split in April 2013.

She is now engaged to partner Simon Motson, and the couple share a son named Apollo.