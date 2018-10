Myleene's got her 'Hero'

Musician, model and TV presenter Myleene Klass has given birth to a baby girl, called Hero

The 32-year-old and her fiance Graham Quinn are said to be "proud and excited." following the arrival of Hero Harper Quinn.

Hero has been named after a ­character in Shakespeare’s Much Ado About ­Nothing.



The 32 year old was back home just five hours after the birth of 6lb 2oz Hero on Friday evening

The pair have another daughter - Ava, aged three.