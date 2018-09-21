Nadia Sawalha reveals Loose Women are supporting Coleen Nolan after death threat hell

Coleen has taken an extended break from Loose Women and postponed her solo tour following the public backlash.

Nadia Sawalha has revealed the Loose Women panellists are supporting co-star Coleen Nolan after she's temporarily quit the show following claims she bullied show guest Kim Woodburn.

Fireworks went off in what was billed as a reunion for Kim and Coleen after the pair had previously feuded on Celebrity Big Brother.

Audiences sided with 76-year-old Kim, leaving Coleen, 53, to face death threats and causing her to cancel her UK tour.

Longtime panellist Nadia told the Daily Star: "The whole thing has been upsetting for everybody."

She added: "Everybody's in contact with Coleen. Everybody's supporting her, and we can't wait to have her back on the show.

Nadia confirmed that Coleen will definitely be making a return to the popular panel show.

She told reporters: "Oh God, yes. Yes [Coleen's coming back]. I don't know when."

Coleen, 53, announced she's stepping away from the limelight in a statement shared on her Twitter.

It read: "Following the constant online bullying, trolling, and misrepresentation of her words, actions and re-actions, it is with sad regret that Coleen is taking an immediate hiatus from all her current commitments including Loose Women and postponing her Never Too Late solo concert tour."

Coleen is said to be "devastated" to have let her "supporters and fans down."