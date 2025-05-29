Nadia Sawalha in tears after breaking silence on Loose Women cuts

Nadia Sawalha has spoken about the Loose Women job cuts. Picture: Instagram/Loose Women/ITV

By Hope Wilson

The Loose Women panelist has released a video in which she discussed the changes being made to the ITV show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Loose Women panelist Nadia Sawalha, 60, has broken her silence following the news ITV were slashing the programme to 30 minutes long and cutting hundreds of jobs at the channel.

Whilst other ITV stars are said to be "furious" at the announcement, this is the first time one of the presenters has come out to speak about the revelation.

In a video posted on the YouTube channel she shares with her husband Mark Adderley, Nadia opened up about the "shock" changes and the troubles it has caused backstage at Loose Women.

The TV star began: "Do you know what, at the moment, all of us on screen are in work and are proud of what we do."

Nadia Sawalha broke her silence regarding changes to Loose Women. Picture: ITV

She continued: "But behind the scenes there are people that are really suffering, and what you don't realise is when you attack the show you attack them, because you never see all the army of people behind the scenes and how hard they work.

"So to all my friends and colleagues behind the scenes who have just got a huge shock out of the blue, I'm so sorry. Mark knows how upset I've been at home about it. I just can't bear it. So just be f****** kind to people."

She went on to discuss how contracts work at the daytime show, explaining: "What people don't realise at Loose Women is that we're self-employed, I am self-employed. Every contract is a new contract.

"I could be let go tomorrow, in five years, you don't know because we're not employees. So I can't tell you anything except I am on for my next contract."

The Loose Women team may see job cuts. Picture: Getty

Nadia added: "What has been brutal over the past week and I am getting tearful about it, is that hundreds of people are going to be made redundant out of the blue.

"A lot of my friends and colleagues have been there for decades and I cannot tell you how upsetting it was to see people walking around numb with shock and fear about what they are going to do.

"That has been so awful. It has been worse than whatever trolls have been saying about our show that we feel really protective of."

Nadia Sawalha has said staff are in "shock" after the news. Pictured with co-star Jane Moore. Picture: Getty

Loose Women isn't the only ITV show which is facing changes, as other daytime programmes such as Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning are set to be impacted.

Around 300 jobs are expected to be at risk with the changes coming into effect in January 2026.

Speaking about why this decision has been made, Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of ITV’s Media and Entertainment Division, said: “Daytime shows are really important to us, and these changes will help us keep delivering the news, chat, and debates viewers love, while also saving money that we can invest in other kinds of shows.”