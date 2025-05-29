Nadia Sawalha in tears after breaking silence on Loose Women cuts

29 May 2025, 16:17

Nadia Sawalha has spoken about the Loose Women job cuts
Nadia Sawalha has spoken about the Loose Women job cuts. Picture: Instagram/Loose Women/ITV

By Hope Wilson

The Loose Women panelist has released a video in which she discussed the changes being made to the ITV show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Loose Women panelist Nadia Sawalha, 60, has broken her silence following the news ITV were slashing the programme to 30 minutes long and cutting hundreds of jobs at the channel.

Whilst other ITV stars are said to be "furious" at the announcement, this is the first time one of the presenters has come out to speak about the revelation.

In a video posted on the YouTube channel she shares with her husband Mark Adderley, Nadia opened up about the "shock" changes and the troubles it has caused backstage at Loose Women.

The TV star began: "Do you know what, at the moment, all of us on screen are in work and are proud of what we do."

Nadia Sawalha broke her silence regarding changes to Loose Women
Nadia Sawalha broke her silence regarding changes to Loose Women. Picture: ITV

She continued: "But behind the scenes there are people that are really suffering, and what you don't realise is when you attack the show you attack them, because you never see all the army of people behind the scenes and how hard they work.

"So to all my friends and colleagues behind the scenes who have just got a huge shock out of the blue, I'm so sorry. Mark knows how upset I've been at home about it. I just can't bear it. So just be f****** kind to people."

She went on to discuss how contracts work at the daytime show, explaining: "What people don't realise at Loose Women is that we're self-employed, I am self-employed. Every contract is a new contract.

"I could be let go tomorrow, in five years, you don't know because we're not employees. So I can't tell you anything except I am on for my next contract."

The Loose Women team may see job cuts
The Loose Women team may see job cuts. Picture: Getty

Nadia added: "What has been brutal over the past week and I am getting tearful about it, is that hundreds of people are going to be made redundant out of the blue.

"A lot of my friends and colleagues have been there for decades and I cannot tell you how upsetting it was to see people walking around numb with shock and fear about what they are going to do.

"That has been so awful. It has been worse than whatever trolls have been saying about our show that we feel really protective of."

Nadia Sawalha has said staff are in "shock" after the news. Pictured with co-star Jane Moore
Nadia Sawalha has said staff are in "shock" after the news. Pictured with co-star Jane Moore. Picture: Getty

Loose Women isn't the only ITV show which is facing changes, as other daytime programmes such as Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning are set to be impacted.

Around 300 jobs are expected to be at risk with the changes coming into effect in January 2026.

Speaking about why this decision has been made, Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of ITV’s Media and Entertainment Division, said: “Daytime shows are really important to us, and these changes will help us keep delivering the news, chat, and debates viewers love, while also saving money that we can invest in other kinds of shows.”

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed

Thursday Murder Club movie cast revealed: Who's starring in the Richard Osman book adaptation?
Maeva D'Ascanio has revealed she is pregnant with her second child with husband James Taylor

Made In Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor expecting their second child together

Jeremy Clarkson is left stunned in an upcoming episode of Clarkson’s Farm

Jeremy Clarkson shocked to find out £5,500 breeding bull is gay

TV & Movies

Prince and Beyoncé perfom a medley of hits at the 2004 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé and Prince’s lost 'Purple Rain' duet seen only once on TV

Brad Pitt has spoken out about his divorce from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie following eight year legal battle

Chris Hughes has added fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes' telling five-word response about relationship with JoJo Siwa

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When does Love Island start? The 2025 date and time revealed

Love Island

Kara Tointon bravely reveals she's undergone double mastectomy

Kara Tointon bravely reveals she's undergone double mastectomy amid cancer concerns

At Home with the Furys is back for a second series

At Home with the Furys season two Netflix release date and plot revealed

Why Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard split

Why Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard split three months after Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her weight loss

Rebel Wilson reveals what she ate to lose five stone

Sainsbury’s shoppers will soon notice a few familiar sights disappearing from stores

Sainsbury's axe 3 popular supermarket services

News

Deborra-Lee Furnes has spoken out about her split from Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness reveals Hugh Jackman 'betrayal' after divorce filing

The ABBA Voyage setlist has been revealed

ABBA Voyage setlist and concert duration revealed

Music

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series

Harry Potter TV series release date, cast, story and filming schedule explained

TV & Movies

Can you tell who all these Harry Potter characters are?

Artist reimagines Harry Potter characters as accurate book depictions

TV & Movies

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the confirmed characters revealed

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron

Harry Potter TV series cast Harry, Ron and Hermione

The brand new M&S stores will create 550 jobs in the UK.

M&S announces plans to open 12 new stores across the UK

Lifestyle

Amelia Lily has revealed she and fiancé Eddie have welcomed a baby girl

X Factor's Amelia Lily gives birth after 'secret' pregnancy

A handful of Love Island couples have had babies together.

Love Island babies: All the couples who've had children together

Love Island

Britney Spears performing in an American shopping mall in 1998.

16-year-old Britney Spears sings 'Baby One More Time' live at a shopping centre

Jeremy Clarkson's land value of Diddly Squat Farm has increased since 2008

How much did Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Diddly Squat, cost?

TV & Movies

When are the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm out?

When the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm 4 will be released

TV & Movies

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

TV & Movies

JoJo Siwa told Alison Hammond she was invested in the relationship.

JoJo Siwa confirms relationship status with Chris Hughes and is 'happier than she's ever been'