Nadine Coyle confirms Girls Aloud reunion

The chart-topping band are planning a comeback tour and new material.

The Northern Irish beauty revealed that the band will start a tour at the beginning of 2013 to celebrate their tenth anniversary.



'It's time to come back,' Nadine told told Dean Piper at Sir Elton John's Oscar party in LA.



'At the end of the year it would have been ten years and it feels like the right time to regroup,' explained the 26-year-old songstress.

'I know everyone's been speculating about what we will do,' continued the star. 'It will be arena dates at the start of next year and we will have new music to go with it.



'I'm definitely looking forward to seeing the girls.'

They also hold the record for Most Consecutive Top Ten Entries in the UK by a Female Group in the Guinness Book of Records.