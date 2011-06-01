Nadine Coyle splits from fiance'

Girls Aloud singer and boyfriend call it a day

Nadine Coyle and her NFL footballer fiancé Jason Bell have called off their engagement less than a year after he proposed.

The couple started dating in 2008 and Nadine was over the moon when the 33 year old asked her to marry him.

The singer took to her Twitter to share the news with her fans, writing: "A few weeks ago Jason and i broke up. We are great friends and decided we are better this way. Im in NYC working & I love all your support.x"

Coyle seems to be in good spirits despite the break-up, posting photos of herself on the social networking site, out and about in New York.