Naomi Watt's fear of playing Princess Diana

The actress opens up about her insecurities playing the Queen of Hearts

Naomi Watts has revealed she felt the pressure of playing such an iconic woman for fear she wouldn't be able to portray her correctly.

'In the case of Diana, of course, there is a huge pressure to look right, to have good hair, to walk and speak like her' said the actress to Vogue Australia magazine 'And I instantly thought "Oh no, I’m going to fail at that because the comparisons are going to be monumental".

'I’m always interested in complicated women, in women who are full of contradictions: strength, vulnerability, success, loneliness and all those things' continued the actress 'Diana exemplified that in major ways. She was a great mother, did a lot of things with AIDS charities and the landmines, and had an extraordinary life, but her life was filled with tragedy and, of course, ended in the most tragic way.'

The biopic of Diana is due for release at the end of summer.