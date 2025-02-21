Natalie Cassidy fact file: Age, boyfriend, children and TV career revealed

Natalie Cassidy is set to leave EastEnders in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who has Natalie Cassidy dated? Is she married? And what is her net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the EastEnders actress.

Natalie Cassidy is set to make her big departure from EastEnders as she's confirmed she will be quitting the soap after 32 years of playing the iconic character Sonia Fowler.

Ready to take on new TV projects after all those decades on Albert Square, Natalie said it's time to be "brave".

She told The Sun on Sunday: "I'm 42 this year, I just feel like it's time to be brave. You don't want to get to 70 and think, 'I never tried that'. I've loved this programme with all my heart. I started at ten, it's in my bones, it's in my heart."

Outside of EastEnders, Natalie has quite the busy home life too complete with two children and is also in a relationship with Marc Humphreys.

Here's everything you need to know about the actress from her age, height, where she's from plus a look inside her family life and net worth.

Natalie is engaged to BBC cameraman March Humphrys. Picture: Getty

How old is Natalie Cassidy and where is she from?

Born on May 13th, 1983, Natalie will turn 42 in 2025.

Natalie was raised in Islington, London, but now lives in Hertfordshire with her fiancé and two children.

Talking about her beautiful house to OK! Magazine, she described her home as her "happy place" and said: "I'm proud of it."

How tall is Natalie Cassidy?

Natalie measures in at five foot four inches which is 1.62m in height.

Who is Natalie Cassidy's fiancé Marc Humphreys?

Natalie is currently in a relationship with Marc Humphreys who she met in 2014.

A camera man, they met on the set of EastEnders, and it was only a year later when they announced their engagement. In 2016 she confirmed she was pregnant with her second child and her first with Marc.

Speaking about her relationship recently on her podcast, she declared her and her fiancé's relationship is "just fine" after questions were raised after he sounded "off key" in a previous episode.

Who are Natalie Cassidy's children?

Natalie is the proud mum of two daughters, Eliza and Joanie. Her eldest was born on September 21st, 2010 and her youngest was born six years later in August 2016.

The actress shares Eliza with ex-boyfriend Adam Cottrell who she split with in 2013 when their daughter was three years old.

Her youngest daughter Joanie is with Marc and they announced her birth on X by saying the "three musketeers were becoming four!".

Natalie Cassidy appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012. Picture: Getty

What has Natalie Cassidy done in her TV career and what is her net worth?

Of course, Natalie is most famous for her role as Sonia Jackson in the hit BBC soap but during her career she has taken small breaks to be a mum or try out other TV roles.

She also took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 alongside Nicola McLean, Natasha Giggs and TOWIE's Kirk Norcross. She was also Bush on The Masked Singer in 2025.

According to latest reports, Natalie has a net worth of around £5million.

