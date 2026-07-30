Natalie Portman shares rare insight to "miracle" third pregnancy

30 July 2026, 16:35

Natalie Portman has given fans her most personal pregnancy update yet, sharing her first official baby bump photograph on Instagram.
Natalie Portman has given fans her most personal pregnancy update yet, sharing her first official baby bump photograph on Instagram. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Oscar winner gave fans a glimpse of her growing bump as she prepares to welcome baby number three with her family.

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Natalie Portman has given fans her most personal pregnancy update yet, sharing her first official baby bump photograph as she prepares to welcome her third child.

The Oscar-winning actress posted the image on Instagram on Tuesday, posing in an oversized button-down shirt while gently cradling her growing bump.

Alongside the intimate photo, Natalie offered a simple message about the final weeks of her pregnancy.

"Counting the days until we meet you," she wrote.

Natalie Portmant, 45, first revealed her pregnancy in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in April, opening up about the emotions surrounding becoming a mother again.
Natalie Portmant, 45, first revealed her pregnancy in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in April, opening up about the emotions surrounding becoming a mother again. Picture: Getty

The post marks the first time Natalie has shared a dedicated maternity portrait since announcing she was expecting earlier this year.

The actress, aged 45, first revealed her pregnancy in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in April, opening up about the emotions surrounding becoming a mother again.

"I'm just very grateful," she told the publication. "I know it's such a privilege and a miracle."

Natalie also reflected on the realities of fertility and pregnancy, acknowledging that many people face difficult journeys to parenthood.

"I have so many people I love who've had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well," she said.

"It's such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it's also not an easy thing. I know how lucky it is. I'm very aware, and I'm very grateful."

The new arrival will be Natalie's first child with French music producer Tanguy Destable (pictured right), whom she has been dating since 2025.
The new arrival will be Natalie's first child with French music producer Tanguy Destable (pictured right), whom she has been dating since 2025. Picture: Instagram

The new arrival will be Natalie's first child with French music producer Tanguy Destable, whom she has been dating since 2025.

Together, the couple already form a blended family. Natalie shares two children, son Aleph, 15, and daughter Amalia, nine, with her former husband, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

Tanguy is also a father to two sons, Étienne, 10, and Vadim, six, from his previous relationship with actress Louise Bourgoin.

Although this is the first standalone bump photo Natalie has posted, observant fans have spotted glimpses of her pregnancy throughout the summer.

The actress has included her bump in several Instagram photo dumps documenting her travels across France and Italy.

Natalie Portman shares two children, son Aleph, 15, and daughter Amalia, nine, with her former husband, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied
Natalie Portman shares two children, son Aleph, 15, and daughter Amalia, nine, with her former husband, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied. Picture: Getty

In one collection of images, she was even seen wearing a New York Knicks sweatshirt while following the team's run during the NBA Finals from Paris.

Natalie has called the French capital home since 2014, after relocating there during her marriage to Benjamin, who was serving as director of the Paris Opera Ballet.

Her latest photo also appears to have been taken inside her Paris apartment, offering followers a rare glimpse into her private life.

The actress has largely kept her relationship with Tanguy out of the spotlight, choosing not to publicly share many details about their romance.

However, she has spoken openly about the gratitude she feels as she prepares to expand her family.

Natalie's post quickly attracted messages of congratulations from followers, many commenting on the peaceful simplicity of the portrait and wishing her well ahead of the birth.

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