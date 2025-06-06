Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton reveals secret cancer battle in emotional interview

Natasha Hamilton has spoken about her skin cancer diagnosis. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Singer Natasha Hamilton has spoken out after she was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2024.

Natasha Hamilton, 42, has bravely opened up about her secret skin cancer battle, after the Atomic Kitten singer was diagnosed with Basal-cell carcinoma last year.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain to Kate Garraway, 58, and Robert Rinder, 47, the singer opened up about her diagnosis and revealed she is now cancer free, however she will have to remain vigilant when it comes to her health.

Natasha said: "I have to check my skin all the time. Since then I've had a few things appear where I've had to go back to the dermatologist, they're on the 'watch list'."

She continued: "This is probably something I am going to have to keep an eye for the rest of my life."

Natasha Hamilton appeared on Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

The 42-year-old then revealed how she was diagnosed with Basal-cell carcinoma in 2024, stating: "So I had been on holiday, I wasn't actually in the sun a lot, my baby was only about five months old and I was breastfeeding.

"One afternoon I had her on my lap, my back was in the sun and I burnt. I don't know if it was later that day or the next day, I had an itchy spot on my back, I thought it was a mosquito bite.

"I felt it, I went 'oh mosquito bite'. It wasn't until four weeks later when I was at home and it was itching I was like 'hang on a minute, that seems a bit long for a mosquito bite.'

"I asked my hub to have a look and he went 'oh that's not a bite', he took a picture, I looked at it and I went I think I know what that is. Originally it had just been a dark freckle.

"I had on my back for many years, it wasn't raised it wasn't a mole. It was just a freckle."

Natasha Hamilton was diagnosed with Basal-cell carcinoma. Picture: ITV

She also disclosed that her mum had her own experience with skin cancer, confessing: "Two years previous, my mum had been suffering with a patch of dry skin that wouldn't heal.

"It wasn't anything ominous looking, it was a piece of skin. I said to her go and see a dermo, I'd done a lot of research previous. Initially she was told it was nothing and sent away.

"That was at the doctors, a year later, I saw it and it looked sore and aggravated, I said mum please ask them to refer you to a dermatologist.

"Straight away they said look it is skin cancer. She had a lot of cancerous sells burnt off her face, it was very painful for her."

Natasha Hamilton revealed she used sunbeds in the past. Picture: Getty

Luckily for Natasha she has been give the all-clear, however the mother-of-five stated that her use of sunbeds whilst she was in Atomic Kitten may have been a contributing factor.

The singer said: "People of my age will probably feel the same or remember, if you were going on a night out, you used a sunbed cos you wanted that sun kissed look to make yourself feel good, to give you a bit of confidence.

"If I was going to do something like Top Of The Pops, or a big TV show, I'd want to look sun kissed, so we would go to the sunbeds.

"There was a sun bed shop facing the hotel that we stayed in all the time in London. I used tan accelerators and I can honestly say I don't think that there was ever a time when I went on a sun bed that I didn't burn, looking back now.

"I'm type one skin anyway, I'm not supposed to be in such intense sun."

Natasha Hamilton was part of Atomic Kitten alongside Jenny Frost and Liz McClarnon. Picture: Getty

Natasha first rose to fame back in 1999 when she joined girl group Atomic Kitten alongside Liz McClarnon and Kerry Katona.

The band went on to release hits such as 'Whole Again', 'Eternal Flame', and 'The Tide Is High (Get the Feeling)' before calling it quits in 2006.

Liz, Natasha and fellow band member Jenny Frost got back together in 2012 before going on hiatus once again in 2024.