Atomic Kitten's Natasha Hamilton reveals secret cancer battle in emotional interview

6 June 2025, 12:07

Natasha Hamilton has spoken about her skin cancer diagnosis
Natasha Hamilton has spoken about her skin cancer diagnosis. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Singer Natasha Hamilton has spoken out after she was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Natasha Hamilton, 42, has bravely opened up about her secret skin cancer battle, after the Atomic Kitten singer was diagnosed with Basal-cell carcinoma last year.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain to Kate Garraway, 58, and Robert Rinder, 47, the singer opened up about her diagnosis and revealed she is now cancer free, however she will have to remain vigilant when it comes to her health.

Natasha said: "I have to check my skin all the time. Since then I've had a few things appear where I've had to go back to the dermatologist, they're on the 'watch list'."

She continued: "This is probably something I am going to have to keep an eye for the rest of my life."

Natasha Hamilton appeared on Good Morning Britain
Natasha Hamilton appeared on Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

The 42-year-old then revealed how she was diagnosed with Basal-cell carcinoma in 2024, stating: "So I had been on holiday, I wasn't actually in the sun a lot, my baby was only about five months old and I was breastfeeding. 

"One afternoon I had her on my lap, my back was in the sun and I burnt. I don't know if it was later that day or the next day, I had an itchy spot on my back, I thought it was a mosquito bite.

"I felt it, I went 'oh mosquito bite'. It wasn't until four weeks later when I was at home and it was itching I was like 'hang on a minute, that seems a bit long for a mosquito bite.'

"I asked my hub to have a look and he went 'oh that's not a bite', he took a picture, I looked at it and I went I think I know what that is. Originally it had just been a dark freckle.

"I had on my back for many years, it wasn't raised it wasn't a mole. It was just a freckle."

Natasha Hamilton was diagnosed with Basal-cell carcinoma
Natasha Hamilton was diagnosed with Basal-cell carcinoma. Picture: ITV

She also disclosed that her mum had her own experience with skin cancer, confessing: "Two years previous, my mum had been suffering with a patch of dry skin that wouldn't heal.

"It wasn't anything ominous looking, it was a piece of skin. I said to her go and see a dermo, I'd done a lot of research previous. Initially she was told it was nothing and sent away. 

"That was at the doctors, a year later, I saw it and it looked sore and aggravated, I said mum please ask them to refer you to a dermatologist. 

"Straight away they said look it is skin cancer. She had a lot of cancerous sells burnt off her face, it was very painful for her."

Natasha Hamilton revealed she used sunbeds in the past
Natasha Hamilton revealed she used sunbeds in the past. Picture: Getty

Luckily for Natasha she has been give the all-clear, however the mother-of-five stated that her use of sunbeds whilst she was in Atomic Kitten may have been a contributing factor.

The singer said: "People of my age will probably feel the same or remember, if you were going on a night out, you used a sunbed cos you wanted that sun kissed look to make yourself feel good, to give you a bit of confidence. 

"If I was going to do something like Top Of The Pops, or a big TV show, I'd want to look sun kissed, so we would go to the sunbeds.

"There was a sun bed shop facing the hotel that we stayed in all the time in London. I used tan accelerators and I can honestly say I don't think that there was ever a time when I went on a sun bed that I didn't burn, looking back now.

"I'm type one skin anyway, I'm not supposed to be in such intense sun."

Natasha Hamilton was part of Atomic Kitten alongside Jenny Frost and Liz McClarnon
Natasha Hamilton was part of Atomic Kitten alongside Jenny Frost and Liz McClarnon. Picture: Getty

Natasha first rose to fame back in 1999 when she joined girl group Atomic Kitten alongside Liz McClarnon and Kerry Katona.

The band went on to release hits such as 'Whole Again', 'Eternal Flame', and 'The Tide Is High (Get the Feeling)' before calling it quits in 2006.

Liz, Natasha and fellow band member Jenny Frost got back together in 2012 before going on hiatus once again in 2024.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Clarkson's Farm is rumoured to be returning for a fifth series

Clarkson's Farm season 5 release date revealed

TV & Movies

The best LGBTQ+ films and TV shows

Pride 2025: The best LGBTQ+ films and TV shows

TV & Movies

In an emotional video Liam revisited his old home and walked through the halls of his high school, reflecting on his early years.

When Liam Payne paid emotional visit to childhood bedroom: 'I'd imagine winning the lottery'
Clarkson's Farm's Alan Townsend health update following heart surgery

Clarkson's Farm's Alan Townsend health update following heart surgery

Jessie J has spoken out regarding her cancer diagnosis

Jessie J gives health update after breast cancer diagnosis

The episode begins with Jeremy discovering that Kaleb had started harvesting the crops without him

Jeremy Clarkson 'loses it' with Kaleb Cooper in pair's biggest row yet

TV & Movies

Wicked For Good trailer easter eggs you missed

Wicked For Good trailer easter eggs you missed

Who plays Dorothy in 'Wicked: For Good'?

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked For Good?

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint are no longer together

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint split after dramatically unfollowing each other
First look at 'Wicked: For Good' as spectacular trailer drops

First look at 'Wicked: For Good' as spectacular trailer drops

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

7 of the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Pride Month 2025: 9 of the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Lifestyle

Romeo and Kim in March 2025

Romeo Beckham splits from girlfriend Kim Turnbull after seven months

Who is the Tin Man, the Lion and the Scarecrow in Wicked?

Who are Tin Man, Scarecrow and Lion in Wicked? Original identities revealed

Fans are keen to know what happens in Wicked Part Two

What happens in Wicked For Good? Full storyline of part 2 explained

Date and time Wicked For Good trailer will be released in UK

Date and time 'Wicked: For Good' trailer will be released in UK

Morten Harket has been diagnosed with Parkinson's

A-Ha singer Morten Harket has been diagnosed with Parkinson's, band confirms

Here's all the songs expected to be included in Wicked For Good

'Wicked: For Good' songs: Full list of original and new tracks performed in part 2

Jessie J has revealed she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer

Jessie J, 37, bravely shares breast cancer diagnosis

Temperatures could reach as high as 31C in the UK

UK temperatures will soar to 31°C very soon

Weather

Dani Harmer, 36, emotionally opens up about perimenopause diagnosis

Dani Harmer, 36, emotionally opens up about perimenopause diagnosis

What to buy your loved ones this Christmas

Christmas Gift Guide 2024: What to buy your loved ones this year

Christmas

dele has won over millions of fans around the world and earned dozens of major music awards along the way.

Adele facts: Singer's age, relationship, net worth, songs and career explained

Justin Bieber was once just a 12-year-old boy with a guitar, busking on the steps of a Theatre in Ontario, Canada.

Justin Bieber busking aged 12: The video that caught Scooter Braun's eye and started his career
Liz McClarnon has opened up about her fertility journey

Atomic Kitten's Liz McClarnon opens up about miracle baby joy after double miscarriage

Whether you're a lifelong Belieber or just curious about the pop phenomenon, here are the most searched-for facts about Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber facts: Singer's age, wife, height, songs and career explained

Lilo & Stitch dark fan theory will make you rethink the plot

Lilo and Stitch dark fan theory will make you rethink the plot