Neighbours 'axed' again after 40 years, less than two years after revival

20 February 2025, 17:32 | Updated: 20 February 2025, 17:39

Neighbours 'axed' again after 40 years less than two years after revival
Neighbours 'axed' again after 40 years less than two years after revival. Picture: Amazon
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Neighbours is said to be being axed for a second time after 40 years on our screens, with Amazon pulling the plug on the Australian soap.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Neighbours is reportedly being axed from our screens again after 40 years of the hit soap set on Ramsay Street in Melbourne, Australia.

This news comes just two years after Amazon bought the hit series, starring characters such as Susan, Paul and Harold, from Channel 5 after fans rallied and petitioned for the show to be saved.

Now, however, it is being reported by The Sun that Neighbours will stop production this summer after company Fremantle failed to agree a new deal with Amazon.

The publication report that the final ever episode will be aired at the end of 2025, around three years after Amazon announced they were "saving" the show.

Neighbours was brought back by Amazon back in 2023 after being axed by Channel 5
Neighbours was brought back by Amazon back in 2023 after being axed by Channel 5. Picture: Amazon

A source said: “Amazon gave Fremantle two years to see if it worked but sadly they just didn’t get the viewers. It’s a really sad day especially for the cast and crew who work on the show in Melbourne."

They added: “This really is the end of Neighbours just as it’s celebrated it’s 40th birthday.”

At the moment, it is unknown whether the cast and crew have been told about the shocking news.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Fred Sirieix and Fruitcake have wed

Fred Sirieix secretly marries partner Fruitcake in lavish ceremony

Love Island All Stars couple Luca Bish and Grace Jackson came in second place

Are Luca Bish and Grace Jackson still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island's Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard were together all the way through the show

Are Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard still together? Love Island relationship revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Gary Barlow of Take That performs on stage

Gary Barlow Songbook UK tour 2025: Tickets, dates, prices, venues and support acts revealed
Olly, who is already a friend of the station, said he was "buzzing" to be working alongside Mark

Olly Murs and Mark Wright announce new Heart show!

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 will be revealed

Stacey Solomon is the mother of five children

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia will return to the UK

MAFS Australia start date confirmed as season 12 kicks off in the UK

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon was in tears during the latest episode of Sort Your Life Out

Stacey Solomon in tears and walks off set during emotional Sort Your Life Out episode

Tourism agencies are said to be furious with a council in the popular holiday destination of Mallorca

Fury over Spanish holiday destination's new plans which 'treat tourists like animals'

News

Mitch Taylor has spoken out after receiving fan backlash

Love Island's Mitch Taylor hits back after sharing 'fake' Grace Jackson messages

Love Island All Stars 2025

Paul Liba and Hannah Norburn are rumoured to be dating

MAFS UK's Hannah Norburn and Paul Liba 'secretly dating' after finding love

Married at First Sight

Celebrity Big Brother is returning in 2025.

When does Celebrity Big Brother 2025 start?

TV & Movies

Elle Woods is back – but not as we know her.

Legally Blonde series 'Elle': Cast, plot and release date revealed

13 easter eggs in 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'

13 easter eggs in 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy'

TV & Movies

The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 rumoured line-up revealed

The filming locations behind the hit romcom have been revealed.

Where is Bridget Jones filmed? All the Mad About the Boy locations revealed

Love Island's Mitch Taylor makes admission over 'fake' Grace screenshots

Love Island's Mitch Taylor 'admits' to 'fake' Grace Jackson text screenshots

Love Island All Stars 2025

Britain's Got Talent is back on our screens in February

Britain's Got Talent start date, time, channel and judges revealed as 2025 series begins

The Love Island All Stars 2025 winners have been announced!

Who won Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars 2025

Did Grace really send those messages about winning Love Island?

Love Island star Grace's text screenshots 'revealed' after Olivia's Love Island bombshell

Love Island All Stars 2025

Here's what happened to Casey ahead of the Love Island All Stars final

What happened to Love Island's Casey as medical emergency is revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Davina McCall has revealed how her relationship changed after her brain tumour diagnosis

Davina McCall admits brain tumour 'changed her relationship' with partner Michael Douglas

Renée Zellweger is the star of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Renée Zellweger facts: Bridget Jones star's age, partner, nationality and life away from the screen revealed