Neighbours 'axed' again after 40 years less than two years after revival. Picture: Amazon

By Alice Dear

Neighbours is said to be being axed for a second time after 40 years on our screens, with Amazon pulling the plug on the Australian soap.

This news comes just two years after Amazon bought the hit series, starring characters such as Susan, Paul and Harold, from Channel 5 after fans rallied and petitioned for the show to be saved.

Now, however, it is being reported by The Sun that Neighbours will stop production this summer after company Fremantle failed to agree a new deal with Amazon.

The publication report that the final ever episode will be aired at the end of 2025, around three years after Amazon announced they were "saving" the show.

Neighbours was brought back by Amazon back in 2023 after being axed by Channel 5. Picture: Amazon

A source said: “Amazon gave Fremantle two years to see if it worked but sadly they just didn’t get the viewers. It’s a really sad day especially for the cast and crew who work on the show in Melbourne."

They added: “This really is the end of Neighbours just as it’s celebrated it’s 40th birthday.”

At the moment, it is unknown whether the cast and crew have been told about the shocking news.