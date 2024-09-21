Neil Jones facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, girlfriend, children, career and more

21 September 2024, 18:13

Neil Jones at the NTAs in a black suit
Neil Jones is a professional dancer famous for his time on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who is dancer Neil Jones with now? And does he have a baby? Here's everything you need to know about the professional.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Neil Jones is a Strictly Come Dancing professional with a huge amount of talent and experience in the dance world.

With plenty of dance titles to brag about, some with ex-wife Katya Jones, and a huge passion for ballroom, Neil has expanded his love of creativity with his own personal side business too.

Away from the lights of the dance floor, Neil's personal life has also had a spotlight on it from his break up with his ex to his new romance with a Love Island star.

Here's everything you need to know about Neil Jones from his age, where he's from, who his girlfriend is now and if he has children.

Neil Jones and girlfriend Chyna walking hand in hand
Neil Jones is engaged to girlfriend and former Love Island star Chyna. Picture: Getty

How old is Neil Jones and where is he from?

Born on May 4, 1982, Neil celebrated his 42nd birthday in 2024.

Interestingly, Neil was born in Munster, Germany in a British Army Camp but now lives in Leeds with his family.

Who is Neil Jones dating now?

In 2019, Neil and Katya confirmed the end of their marriage in a joint statement. After 11 years together, where they were married for six, they revealed they had come to a mutual decision to part ways.

Now, Neil is happily engaged to his new girlfriend Chyna Mills, who also found fame on Love Island.

Neil and Chyna have been together since 2022 and have plans to get married within the next year.

Neil Jones is the proud father of daughter Havana
Neil Jones is the proud father of daughter Havana. Picture: Neil Jones/Instagram

Does Strictly's Neil Jones have children?

Neil welcomed his first child, an adorable baby girl in 2023, with fianceé Chyna. Confirming her arrival on social media, they wrote: "Our hearts are so full."

They confirmed her name was Havana Jones, a moniker they chose because it's the capital city of Cuba.

In an interview with Hello! Neil said: "Cuba is the home of dance and very multicultural, so it was perfect; it sums us up."

What has Neil Jones achieved in his dance career?

Not only a regular on Strictly since 2016, Neil began his dance career aged just three when he took up ballet classes. Also trained in tap, modern, ballroom and Latin, Neil became an undefeated four-time British National Champion, and the three-time winner of the World Amateur Latin Championships.

Away from dance, Neil and Chyna have also set up business, Pure Content Studios, a place where internet creators can come and complete their work.

They said: "Daily we are asked why did we start Pure content Studios and honestly when our daughter Havana was born we found our home overrun with tripods and lighting equipment, we knew we had to find an alternative and frustrated by the lack of dedicated creative spaces in Leeds, we decided to take matters into our own hands."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Katya Jones is a professional dancer and choreographer

Katya Jones facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career uncovered

Gorka Marquez is professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing

Gorka Márquez facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, partner, children and more

Diane Buswell is a professional dancer and TV star

Dianne Buswell facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career revealed

Nadiya Bychkova is best known for her role as a Strictly Com Dancing profession

Nadiya Bychkova facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, children and more

Kauren Hauer posing on the red carpet next to a photo of her in her dance costume

Karen Hauer facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, career and more

Strictly's Nancy Xu wearing a white suit next to a picture of her taking a mirror selfie

Nancy Xu facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career uncovered

Aljaž Škorjanec on the red carpet in a suit next to him with his dancing costume on

Aljaž Škorjanec facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, wife, children and more

Exclusive
The Jonas Brothers take a trip down memory lane with Heart

The Jonas Brothers take a trip down memory lane with Heart

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Fans have been wanting to know more about Adam from MAFS UK

Who is MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale? Age, job, Instagram, tattoos and exes revealed

Married at First Sight

Viewers have been wondering when MAFS UK is on TV

When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after

Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos, daughter, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Adam and Polly had an awkward start to their marriage

MAFS UK fans say same thing as Adam and Polly's wedding leaves viewers 'annoyed'

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

Polly is taking part in MAFS UK

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and weight loss explained

Married at First Sight

Who is Steph from My Mum Your Dad?

Who is Steph from My Mum Your Dad? Age, job, children and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

MAFS fans are convinced Eve and Charlie will have a dramatic split

MAFS fans convinced Eve and Charlie will split after spotting major clue

Married at First Sight

Davina McCall dressed up on the red carpet as well as her doing yoga in purple gym wear and her dressed in full denim

Davina McCall facts: Age, relationships, children and TV shows

Emma and Caspar clashed on MAFS UK

MAFS UK star Caspar labelled 'red flag' by viewers after controversial comments to wife Emma spark debate

Married at First Sight

Only one couple from My Mum, Your Dad is still going strong a year later

My Mum Your Dad 2023 couples now: Who is still together and who has split?

TV & Movies

Mel Schilling was diagnosed with colon cancer last year, and has since been documenting her journey through surgery, chemotherapy and recovery

Mel Schilling cancer journey: Inside MAFS expert's health battle

Celebrities

Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?

Married at First Sight

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Married at First Sight

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been together for seven years

Are Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson still together?

TGI Fridays has gone into administration with all 87 UK restaurants being put up for sale

Is TGI Fridays closing? Full list of 87 restaurants up for sale as brand falls into administration

News

Tommy Fury is set to write a book about his life with Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury reveals he will discuss Molly-Mae Hague split and cheating accusations in new book
Chris Martin has been the frontman of Coldplay since 1996

Chris Martin facts: Coldplay singer's age, relationships, children, career and more

Fans believe Kristina and Kieran have split

MAFS UK groom drops huge ‘clue’ he and his wife have already split months after their wedding

Married at First Sight

Coldplay In Concert

Coldplay UK tour dates 2025: Presale tickets, prices, venues and more