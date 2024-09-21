Neil Jones facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, girlfriend, children, career and more

Neil Jones is a professional dancer famous for his time on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who is dancer Neil Jones with now? And does he have a baby? Here's everything you need to know about the professional.

Neil Jones is a Strictly Come Dancing professional with a huge amount of talent and experience in the dance world.

With plenty of dance titles to brag about, some with ex-wife Katya Jones, and a huge passion for ballroom, Neil has expanded his love of creativity with his own personal side business too.

Away from the lights of the dance floor, Neil's personal life has also had a spotlight on it from his break up with his ex to his new romance with a Love Island star.

Here's everything you need to know about Neil Jones from his age, where he's from, who his girlfriend is now and if he has children.

Neil Jones is engaged to girlfriend and former Love Island star Chyna. Picture: Getty

How old is Neil Jones and where is he from?

Born on May 4, 1982, Neil celebrated his 42nd birthday in 2024.

Interestingly, Neil was born in Munster, Germany in a British Army Camp but now lives in Leeds with his family.

Who is Neil Jones dating now?

In 2019, Neil and Katya confirmed the end of their marriage in a joint statement. After 11 years together, where they were married for six, they revealed they had come to a mutual decision to part ways.

Now, Neil is happily engaged to his new girlfriend Chyna Mills, who also found fame on Love Island.

Neil and Chyna have been together since 2022 and have plans to get married within the next year.

Neil Jones is the proud father of daughter Havana. Picture: Neil Jones/Instagram

Does Strictly's Neil Jones have children?

Neil welcomed his first child, an adorable baby girl in 2023, with fianceé Chyna. Confirming her arrival on social media, they wrote: "Our hearts are so full."

They confirmed her name was Havana Jones, a moniker they chose because it's the capital city of Cuba.

In an interview with Hello! Neil said: "Cuba is the home of dance and very multicultural, so it was perfect; it sums us up."

What has Neil Jones achieved in his dance career?

Not only a regular on Strictly since 2016, Neil began his dance career aged just three when he took up ballet classes. Also trained in tap, modern, ballroom and Latin, Neil became an undefeated four-time British National Champion, and the three-time winner of the World Amateur Latin Championships.

Away from dance, Neil and Chyna have also set up business, Pure Content Studios, a place where internet creators can come and complete their work.

They said: "Daily we are asked why did we start Pure content Studios and honestly when our daughter Havana was born we found our home overrun with tripods and lighting equipment, we knew we had to find an alternative and frustrated by the lack of dedicated creative spaces in Leeds, we decided to take matters into our own hands."